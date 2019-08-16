RSDC - Mobile vans being flagged off
RSDC - Mobile vans being flagged off

Mobile Vans flagged off to up-skill Tyre Mechanics under Saamarth Project

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:28 IST

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): In a major drive to skill up tyre mechanics dotting the length and breadth of India, mobile Skill Vans, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment's were flagged off from Trade Facilitation Center, Chandmari, Badalapur, Varanasi, to increase the reach for Eastern UP belt.
The mobile vans launched by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) have been pressed into service for up-skilling tyre fitters and certifying them. The skill vans were launched under the Reskilling project of RSDC, Saamarth - Empowering a Million lives in Rubber.
Flagging off the vans, Chief Guest Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, stated that up-skilling and re-skilling thousands of tyre mechanics represents a significant step in the journey to a skilled India. Introduction of mobile skilling centres will be a game changer for skilling of those who can't reach a formal skilling centre. Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent In-charge), UP Government, addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour.
Tyre mechanics which dot the length and breadth of Indian highways play an important role in making road transport safer. Fitting of tyres, especially commercial tyres, is a skill based job requiring formal training.
The vans have been mobilized with a view to move them across different state highways, villages and towns, creating awareness about skill requirement for tyre service and maintenance and safety on roads associated with upkeep of the tyres.
"Tyres are known as wheels of a nation and tyres services and maintenance is a huge sector that needs a skilling boost. Currently this segment which has a major role to play in making road transport efficient and ensuring road safety is largely unorganized. Hence skilling and reskilling in Tyre services has been taken by RSDC as a major area", said Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.
The launch of Mobile vans was followed by the distribution of certificates and kits to the candidates undergoing the RPL training.
Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has collaborated with RSDC for up-skilling tyre fitters. The training is being provided under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Type 1.
Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) is a Sector Skill Council for the rubber sector set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), in Collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. RSDC is focusing on skill development and training needs of the Rubber sector.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

AICTE recognises 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS as a 'Best...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School's (GBS) 'Care for Society' initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally, by approved institutions in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:48 IST

Launch of a Public Service announcement CD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): 'Ushaar Users vs Sagalakala Poochandi' - a music video educating people about being cautious and being safe online was launched today - the 16th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:45 IST

Sowparnika launches 'Spandan', a positive homes project in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate player from South India, introduces 'Spandan' under 'Positive Homes', a unique proposition designed and developed based on the demands of new age customers. Positive Homes pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:44 IST

Bollywood celebrity launches 'Shilpi Gupta Couture' Atelier in...

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Shilpi Gupta, a pioneering member of the education industry and the Founder and Creative Director of Shilpi Gupta Couture, launched her flagship atelier with Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the fashion hub of the capital, Defence Colony New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:42 IST

Manage your large medical bills with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): With increasing cases of general health disorders and lifestyle illnesses reported each day, the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to reach $372 billion by 2022, according to a recent study by the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:41 IST

Zee Learn Q1FY20 Consolidated Total Topline Rs 166.2 Cr; EBITDA...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): Zee Learn Limited, India's leading Education Company and India's Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Fisixworld is changing the Future of Gadget Repair Industry

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Fisixworld has brought a revolution in the gadget repair industry that caters to the needs of almost all strata of the society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 16(ANI): Over the past few years, the Surat airport has reached amazing heights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:26 IST

Biking Queens celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day in...

Barcelona [Spain] August 16(ANI): The Biking Queens reached Barcelona, Spain and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day there with the Indian community and officials from the Indian Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:25 IST

Fitch too downgrades Macrotech Developers to B minus, warns of...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Fitch Ratings said on Friday it has downgraded leading real estate player Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) due to the concerns on liquidity management.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:38 IST

ShareChat raises $100 million in series D funding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Regional social media platform -- ShareChat -- said on Friday that it has raised a new round of funding of 100 million (about Rs 700 crore) in its series D.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:28 IST

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns amid Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong, Aug 16 (ANI): Cathay Pacific's Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg resigned on Friday amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong's flag carrier over the involvement of its employees in the city's recent protests.

Read More
iocl