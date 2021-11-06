Mobis India celebrates World Paper Free Day on November 6, 2021

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mobis India, a well established player in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors and KIA Motors in India today showed its strong commitment for protecting the environment by celebrating World Paper Free Day on November 6, 2021.

To this end, the company observed print free for a day promoting the initiative. Importantly, the company has actively participated on World Paper Free Day by doing a host of digital media outreach and activities from November 1st - 6th, 2021 to amplify this message.

Speaking on the need to contribute for clean and safe environment and go paper free at workplaces Yong Goon, Park Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, "Today the world is changing drastically with rapid advancements in every sector. However, these advancements may bring repercussions which will be difficult to cope up in future. We must be cognizant to this reality and try to optimally utilize the natural resources for protecting the environment. If not corrected timely, it will surely have its adverse effects on our lives and our future generations! Hence it is a clarion call to contribute and make all efforts to protect the environment. Today from manufacturing high quality and reliable products to catering the needs of customers, we aim at providing mobility solutions that are environment-friendly and sustainable."

Detailing further on World Paper Free Day Park said, "World Paper Free Day is an action aimed at attracting attention of the humanity to the modern paperless technologies which helps us save forest resources. As a commitment to this weeklong movement - our Digital campaign #PaperFreeWithMobis reinforces this very core message through digital mediums like Social Media, Hyundai Dealership Kiosk & 3D configurator, short videos and digital posters. Importantly, supporting this cause, at Mobis we are going PRINT FREE for a day at our workplaces. Further we shall make it a regular practise to look at ways to reuse, recycle and reutilize our resources.

Hence we are completely committed to this cause and hence leaving no stone unturned in mobilizing all our stakeholders to show their commitment and interest in this so that they actively contribute their bit towards a sustainable future. To amplify this message, we are also reaching to our business partners so that they spread this among their families & friends and together we can create a large impact."



Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies after-sales parts and accessories to approx. 6,00,000 Hyundai cars annually sold in the Indian market. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 5 million Hyundai cars annually sold in overseas market. MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.

To locate nearest Hyundai Dealership, visit "hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator".

