MOBtexting recognized as the fastest growing technology company in India & Asia Pacific by Deloitte

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's silicon city Bengaluru-based global cloud communication company, MOBtexting was awarded the fastest growing technology companies at the 15th edition of the Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 Awards.

MOBtexting was ranked at ninth Position garnering triple-digit growth rate in the last three years among 50 other public and private technology, media and telecommunications companies in India and was further ranked 86th fastest growing company in the Asia Pacific Technology 500 program.

The India Technology Fast 50 program is one of seven programs in the Asia Pacific (APAC), along with the Technology Fast 50 programs in China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The APAC Technology Fast 500 program forms part of a global program, with regional counterparts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and North America.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology", said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 916.4 per cent growth rate over three years, MOBtexting has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing technology environment & enable businesses to communicate globally seamlessly", he added.

"We are honoured to receive this award from Deloitte and would like to thank all our customers, partners, team members who have supported us throughout the journey", said Brijesh Kashyap, Co-founder & MD, MOBtexting.

MOBtexting offers a unique combination of the products & services coupled with a voicebot, programmable APIs assisting businesses to promote their brand acquire customers and further engage better in today's society where social media plays a key role.

"Our consistent growth of 916.4 per cent over three years has allowed us to re-invest in latest technology enabling our clients to authenticate users, communicate, engage and attribute their MROI in a better manner", said Ajay Gupta, Co-founder & Director, MOBtexting.

