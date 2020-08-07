Modicare Limited launches 5-Layer Premium Protection Masks: An ideal shield to provide maximum protection

New Delhi [India] Aug 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading Direct Selling Company has recently launched Premium Protection Masks that are tested by the government approved NABL laboratory.

Modicare's 5-Layer Premium Protection Masks are aerodynamically designed with wide face coverage, accommodate facial movements, minimize contamination, and are made from lightweight, breathable fabric.

Modicare Limited has recognized the necessity & importance of protective gear during these current trying times and is actively making efforts to promote safety & well-being through its product portfolio.

With a 5-Layer Filtration System, the masks are designed to protect its users against harmful bacteria, droplets, dust, and other pollutants along with providing BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) >= 96 per cent with the mean particle size of 3.0 mm +- 0.3 mm.

"Bringing the best for our consumers has always been our first and foremost priority at Modicare. A mask is a necessity today to protect ourselves and our families. We acknowledge our responsibility towards our consumers hence, just like many of our other certified products, this 5 layer mask has also been tested by the government-approved NABL laboratory," said Samir Modi, Founder, and Managing Director, Modicare Limited.

The innermost layer of the 5-Layer Particle Filtration System is an extra soft poly-fabric, which gives droplet protection, moisture control, mechanical stretch, and microparticles filter, while the outermost layer is a mesh, constructed to create maximum breathability and also helps in filtering out bigger particles.

The middle three layers of the mask are made out of composite poly that helps in filtering out smaller particles. These masks are made up of the breathable fabric of good quality, have large ear loops for a comfortable fit, and are reusable up to 50 washes.

The Modicare 5-Layer Premium Protection Mask pack includes a pair of navy blue and black masks each. These masks are available in large and medium sizes and offer the right fit for every adult.

It is priced at MRP 230/- and will be available through Modicare Consultants or at Modicare Success Centres/ Modicare Lifestyle Centres/ Modicare Distribution Points.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

