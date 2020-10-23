Modicare Limited recognized among India's 50 best workplaces for women in 2020

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI/Business Wire India): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, has added another feather to its cap by getting the title of India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women'.

The only organization in the direct selling industry to achieve this title by Great Place to Work® Institute is a testament to its policies and practices that form the best workplace culture. Not only this the company has also been ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.



Modicare has been at the forefront for creating opportunities for women to empower and fulfil their both professional and personal goals. The company actively recruits women employees and has seen a surge of 27 per cent in workforce last year.





"A woman's success positively impacts the society in general, and I have experienced this with all the women in Modicare family. We have celebrated equality, diversity, and inclusion since our inception, and it is a moment of great pride for us to receive this prestigious recognition for our culture. Our woman workforce has contributed tremendously to the success of Modicare while braving all challenges and barriers with immense courage and grace. I hope that while the organization strives to offer a great place to work, these ladies will continue to inspire millions of Indians to achieve their dreams of Azadi," said Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare, upon this achievement.

"We represent an industry that has been steadily empowering women by offering an earning opportunity like none other. With around 3 lakh new consultants joining every month (60 per cent of which is women), Modicare today is growing at an aggressive pace despite Covid-19. Big credit for this growth goes to our culture of diversity & inclusion. It's a delight to have been recognized amongst Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® Institute," Rahul Shanker, COO, Modicare Limited, while commenting on the achievement.



Modicare remains committed to building a robust culture and providing equal opportunities. The organization believes that gender parity at the workplace is the mantra to holistic development of any organization and that it has a direct connection with the business results. It also conducts gender sensitizing workshops which help build a safe and gender-neutral environment.



The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the Global Authority for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. This year 852 organizations applied for a study, representing the voices of 459,386 women employees across industries.

