Mohali student wins 'Heroes of Tomorrow 2019' organized by BML Munjal University with Microsoft

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University's innovation initiative in partnership with Microsoft - Heroes of Tomorrow 2019, that aims to recognise and nurture young talent to think of ingenious ideas to global issues, announced its winners.

The winner, Sahib Sharma of Learning Paths School, Mohali wins a trip to Imperial College London and a visit to the Microsoft India headquarters.

Along with Sahib, two other runner ups have been selected from 850 submissions received.

The winning idea by Sahib Sharma aims to promote volunteering culture in India by helping bridge the connection between NGOs looking for volunteers and students who wish to volunteer.

His initiative - Volorgo, is a portal that allows NGO's to list for a fee after an initial trial period and for students and others who wish to volunteer to find the NGO of their choice.

Described as a combination of Zomato and Craigslist, Volorgo has already signed on a few NGOs.

In its second edition this year, Heroes of Tomorrow 2019 is open to students of class 9 to12 and those in college, across India.

Through this unique initiative, its aim is to nurture talent and encourage conviction of these young minds to execute their ideas with courage and perseverance and to develop a sense of inquiry to problem-solving.

By enabling collaboration with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, this contest ensures that the winners get confidence to become global change-makers and inspire others to ideate, innovate and create.

The esteemed jury for Heroes of Tomorrow 2019 comprised of Sanjay Kasturia, Founder and CEO of Attiviti AL Technologies, Prasenjit Bose, Senior Manager - IT, Microsoft India, Prof Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean, School of Law, BMU, Gurbir Singh Sandhu, Director - Department of Sports, BMU and Davinder Singh, Assistant Dean - Strategy and Innovation, School of Management, BMU.

Each entry was judged on innovation, creativity, originality and quality.

"Our aspiration is to groom the leaders of tomorrow from a very young age. Heroes of Tomorrow 2019' is the perfect opportunity for young minds to expand their horizons and make truly transformative inventions possible," said Prof Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean, School of Law, BML Munjal University said.

"Microsoft deeply cares for students and its mission is to empower every student, teacher and institute to do more and achieve more. Microsoft has a network of MS Showcase Schools, MS schools and a community of Microsoft innovative expert educators who embrace technology to drive 21st century learning," said Prasenjit Bose, Senior Manager - IT, Microsoft India, commenting about the initiative.

BML Munjal University believes that the preparation for career starts in school itself and this requires school students to be equipped with the must-have skills of creativity, innovative thinking and problem-solving.

'Heroes of Tomorrow' is yet another step by the university in imparting cognitive skills among school and college students and motivating them to think outside the box and innovate.

