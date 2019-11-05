His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the CEOs of the newly announced UAE Advanced Technology Company, EDGE
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the CEOs of the newly announced UAE Advanced Technology Company, EDGE

Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates EDGE, an Advanced Technology Conglomerate, poised to transform Defence Industrial Capabilities

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:30 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces today inaugurated EDGE, a company set to reposition the UAE as a notable global player in advanced technology.
With the digital era creating unprecedented challenges and opportunities, EDGE is positioned to disrupt capabilities across a wide breadth of industries. Starting with break-through innovations in the high investment defence sector, and with a priority on national security, EDGE is consolidating more than 25 entities, including subsidiaries from the Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), Emirates Advanced Investments Group (EAIG), Tawazun Holding, and other independent organisations.
"EDGE will invest extensively across R&D, working closely with front-line operators to design and deploy practical solutions that address real world challenges," said His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE.
"The solution to address hybrid warfare, lies at the convergence of innovations from the commercial world and the military industry. Established with a core mandate to disrupt an antiquated military industry generally stifled by red tape, EDGE is set to bring products to market faster and at more cost-effective price points," he added.
Al Bannai has been appointed to lead EDGE, based on his start-up background and proven track record in leveraging emerging technologies to expand business opportunities at home and abroad.
In contributing to innovation and advanced technology growth, EDGE will develop deeper partnerships with world-leading industry OEMs and defence contractors, the SME sector and academia alike. Accelerating the rate of innovation, it will also be attracting elite industry experts and talent from around the globe, to help on a wide spectrum of modern product development, ranging from ideation to building cross domain capabilities over its five core business clusters: Platforms and Systems, Missiles and Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare and Intelligence, and Mission Support.
The company is set to implement advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials, with a focus on artificial intelligence across all its products and services.
"We are invested in managing the uncertainty that technology brings by adapting our focus and capabilities towards a sustainable defence and security industry. EDGE will help us transform our domestic capabilities, while growing our engagements on defence and security exports," said His Excellency Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, the UAE's Defence Enabler.
In 2018, the UAE topped the Global Innovation Index for the Arab world. EDGE aims to help the UAE to retain and expand that foremost position.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsvoir)

