MOIL plans to double production to 25 lakh tonnes by 2024-25
MOIL plans to double production to 25 lakh tonnes by 2024-25

MOIL signs pact with GMDC for new joint venture company

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): MOIL Ltd, the country's largest producer of manganese ore, on Tuesday signed a detailed memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to take up joint exploration of manganese bearing areas in the western state.
Both state-owned companies will form a new joint venture company in which MOIL will hold 51 per cent take and GMDC the remaining 49 per cent. They will also conduct mining operations as well as to set up a value addition plant in Gujarat.
Besides, MOIL and GMDC have signed a MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) for exploration related activities to be carried out in the manganese mineral acreage to establish resources and reserves.
"Based on results of exploration and feasibility of mining ascertained after exploration activities, a decision will be taken to go ahead with mine development, mining activities and establishment of downstream derivative plants with an expected investment of Rs 250 crore," MOIL said in a statement.
MOIL currently holds about 34 per cent of India's manganese ore reserves and contributes nearly 50 per cent of the domestic production. It is giving thrust on expansion and modernisation of its mines to sustain production levels and enhance capacity.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:35 IST

Slowdown in auto sector continues, Maruti reports 24 pc fall in Sep sales

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Consumer sentiment continued to be weak in September amid economic slowdown, leading several automobile manufacturers to report falling sales on Tuesday despite deep discounts being offered ahead of the festival season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Output rises at joint-slowest pace in one-and-a-half years: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian manufacturers were again hit by subdued demand conditions domestically and externally, which led them to limit production, lower inventories and reduce input buying, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:30 IST

India's current account deficit narrows to 2 pc of GDP: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 14.3 billion dollars or two per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during April to June, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:28 IST

BMW Motorrad revs up excitement in Bollywood's biggest action...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad is all set to add to the excitement in the upcoming Bollywood action movie 'WAR'. The lead actors, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be seen riding the BMW R nineT Scrambler and BMW F 750 GS through the v

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Armsprime Media launches the Viral Bhayani App

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers has announced the launch of 'The Viral Bhayani App'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:26 IST

Abbott collaborates with TEDxGateway to host engaging Salon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the 'Future of Healthcare' - a platform dedicated to discussing how technology-driven innovation is shaping the healthc

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices in negative zone but banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity markets slipped into red during early hours on Tuesday amid lack of fresh triggers at home and mixed global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:02 IST

French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experienc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Corporate tax cut a positive for power sector: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The recent announcement by the government to lower the corporate tax rate is a positive development for the power sector as it will allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (disc

Read More
iocl