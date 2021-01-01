Mondal takes over as new chairperson of SAIL

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Soma Mondal on Friday took over as the new chairperson of PSU maharatna Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

She takes over from Anil Kumar Choudhary who superannuated a day earlier.

Mondal has the distinction of not only being the first woman functional director of SAIL but also the first woman chairperson.



A graduate in electrical engineering from National Institute of Technology in Rourkela during 1984, she has over 35 years of experience in the metal industry.

Mondal started her career as a graduate engineer trainee at NALCO and rose through the ranks to become director (commercial) in 2014.

In March 2017, she joined SAIL as director (commercial) and spearheaded the implementation of marketing strategies.

Mondal is a member of CII's national committee on steel and chairperson of CII's sub-committee on safeguard for tariff and non-tariff barrier. (ANI)

