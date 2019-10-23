Mikul Patel and Actor Sudhanshu Pandey
Mikul Patel and Actor Sudhanshu Pandey

Moodcafe hosts second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Aamchi Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moodcafe, digital mental health, and wellness platform, launched by alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee, today organized its second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Mumbai.
The platform is the first of its kind in India, which seeks to inspire a social change by talking about mental health and wellness issues; as well as using the power of sharing and listening to improve wellness.
The second edition was attended by more than 200 people and showcased panel discussions from participants across the broad social spectrum.
This comprised of entertainment professionals, academicians, doctors, and corporate leaders - together on a platform - discussing a wide range of issues and experiences around mental health.
"For a country that is rapidly shifting gears to emerge among the top three economies globally in the coming years, the narrative around mental health and wellness remains much neglected or barely present in the mainstream. As towns continue to transform into cities, life becomes busier, families turn nuclear and technology continues to eliminate distances; the progress is debilitating human interactions and making people feel lonelier. Going back the basics is the only way this trend can be reversed. The answer lies in the simple art of talking, listening and sharing. With a digital wellness platform, we are doing the same thing each day - reaching out to those who need an ear and that too without compromising on their privacy. Time Donation Camp is the offline rendition of our USP and is aimed at bringing the issues of mental health and wellness into the spotlight", said Mikul Patel, Founder, and CEO, Moodcafe.
At the event, participants were given a safe space to share about anything that bothered them to the 'listeners' who donated their time to listen to the sharers' problems. The listeners were given special guidelines by the Moodcafe team. There were several influencers who attended the event and shared their opinions and their understanding of this concept.
"For a healthy mind, sharing and expressing your emotions, feelings, and thoughts is the very first step one can take. Similarly, it is equally important to just be there and listen to someone when they are feeling 'not okay!' Considering this, we organized the Time Donation Camp to help people talk about it more", said Mitanshi Shah, Psychologist, Moodcafe.
Alongside the sharing and listening activity, the event also included two separate panel discussions on mental health-related topics. Various social media influencers and celebrities including Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, TV Actor Ravi Dubey, Dr Manan Thakrar, Psychiatrist, RJ Meera Damji and Comedian Shankar Chugani, to name a few, shared their views on mental health and stigma associated with it.
Moodcafe organized the first-ever 'Time Donation Camp' in Ahmedabad, where individuals shared their emotions and concerns or volunteered to become listeners and donated 45 minutes of theirs to be available to hear someone out. The event, on the theme 'Problem Shared is Problem Halved', got a huge turnout.
