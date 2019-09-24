The company is one of the largest producers of steel products in India
The company is one of the largest producers of steel products in India

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:30 IST

Singapore, Sep 24 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba2 rating with a positive outlook to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by JSW Steel Ltd.
The proposed notes rank pari passu (on equal footing) with JSW's existing senior unsecured notes and are therefore rated at the same level as these notes. They are also at the same level as JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating.
"The Ba2 ratings reflect JSW's large scale and strong positions in its key operating markets, competitive conversion costs, good product and end-market diversification, and increasing focus on value-added products and retail markets," said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The ratings also incorporate JSW's exposure to the inherently cyclical steel industry, its relatively limited raw material integration, its large capital expenditure needs in India, and its loss-making international operations that will limit free cash flow generation over the next two years.
Moody's expects India's steel consumption to grow at 5 per cent over the next two years, supported by government infrastructure projects in the railway, road and metro sectors, even as auto and manufacturing demand stays soft. And as a leading player with around 15 per cent market share by production, JSW will benefit from the supportive business conditions.
"The proposed issuance represents JSW's second USD bond issuance this year and illustrates its proactive approach towards raising long-term finance before incurring capex. JSW also plans to issue rupee debentures and raise foreign currency loans to diversify its funding sources," added Chaubal.
Given the issuing entity's significant operations, there is no structural subordination for bondholders. On June 30, secured debt constituted 41 per cent of total debt, down from 71 per cent in March 2014. The proposed issuance will further improve this split with the unsecured bonds rated at the same level as the corporate family rating.
The positive outlook reflects JSW's comfortable credit profile for a Ba1 rating, notwithstanding the weakening expected in some of its financial metrics.
JSW Steel is one of the largest producers of steel products in India with an installed steelmaking capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Its international operations comprise of 1.2 million net tonnes plates and pipes mills in Texas; a 1.5 MTPA hot rolling mill and a 3 MTPA electric arc furnace at Ohio; and a 1.32 MTPA long steel production facility at Piombino in Italy. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:18 IST

DHFL to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Financially-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will discuss its draft resolution plan at a meeting of lenders on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Indian teenager representing Asia on the Board of the State of Youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka: Innovators for the Public is proud to announce that their 'Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?' has been chosen to be on Board of the State of Youth amongst eight other inspirational young individuals from acr

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:52 IST

Finance your home renovation with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of festival season in India, everyone loves to renovate or redecorate their home. It's also considered an auspicious time to revamp your household. However, to be able to have a seamless home renovation process, timely fina

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:40 IST

RBI restricts activities of PMC Bank due to heightened risks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:37 IST

SEBI imposes Rs 22.7 crore fine on Aurobindo Pharma for insider trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 22.7 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, its related entities and promoters for violating insider trading rules with respect to a licensing deal it had entered with Pfizer in 2009.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities in the green after two days of strong rally, Reliance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Equity gauges swung wildly but were largely flat during early hours on Tuesday after two days of strong gains following the government's announcement on lowering of corporate taxes to revive economic growth and boost investments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:31 IST

AAI showcases tech at World Routes 2019 Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 23 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sole provider of air navigation services and responsible for the management of airports across the country participated in the 25th World Route Development Forum-World Routes 2019 at Adelaide in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Young India getting credit healthy and responsible: Paisabazaar.com

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest digital marketplace for financial products, released a consumer insight report today on India's rising credit awareness -'Making India Credit Fit'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:41 IST

Not paying tax? I-T Dept will call you soon

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Not paying taxes and having unaccounted income is not going to pay any dividend anymore. The Income Tax Department has set up a huge database of all citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:10 IST

India, UAE conclude high-level task force meeting on investments

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): India said on Monday that the seventh meeting of UAE-India joint task force on investments reviewed progress to enhance trade opportunities between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex jumps 1,075 points as heavy buying continues after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Heavy buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic traders pushed up equity benchmark indices further on Monday after the corporate tax cut announced by the government last weekend.

Read More
iocl