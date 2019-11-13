Tata Motors is a $45 billion global automobile manufacturing company
Tata Motors is a $45 billion global automobile manufacturing company

Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Tata Motors' proposed senior unsecured notes with outlook negative

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:49 IST

Singapore, Nov 12 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Tata Motors Ltd (TML).
The rating outlook is negative. The proposed notes rank pari passu (on equal footing) with TML's existing senior unsecured notes and are therefore rated at the same level as these notes and TML's Ba3 corporate family rating.
"The Ba3 ratings reflect TML's leading market position in commercial vehicles in India, 100 per cent ownership of the premium and luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc and ownership by Tata Sons, which results in a one-notch uplift, reflecting our expectation of continued parental support when needed," said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
On October 25, TML announced that it will make a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants to Tata Sons for a 914 million dollar equity injection of which 548 million dollars will be paid immediately and the balance over a period of 18 months.
Pro-forma the preferential allotment and the conversion of the warrants, Tata Sons' shareholding in TML will increase to 46.4 per cent from the current 38.4 per cent.
"We view the preferential allotment as a credit positive because TML plans to apply the proceeds towards reducing its debt," added Chaubal.
"The equity injection also reflects Tata Sons' continued support, and will somewhat reduce the pressure on TML's balance sheet stemming from the weak operating performance of its India business even as JLR delivers some improvement."
However, TML's operations excluding JLR -- in particular commercial and passenger vehicles in India -- face acute challenges with sluggish economic growth, weak liquidity, tight financing norms and low rural income negatively affecting consumer sentiment.
TML's passenger vehicle sales volumes declined by 41 per cent in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2020 while commercial vehicle volumes declined by 29.5 per cent over the same period.
On November 7, Moody's changed its outlook on India's sovereign ratings to negative from stable, reflecting increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past.
While government measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation and more recently a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown.
Therefore, although TML will likely deliver slightly better volumes in H2 fiscal 2020 as festive demand picks up, Moody's remains sceptical about the long-term impact of short-term government stimulus measures for the auto industry.
TML is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles in India. The company's products include light, medium and heavy vehicles like trucks, pick-ups and buses, utility vehicles and passenger cars.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:29 IST

Technology can make ageing a silver dividend for Asia's economies: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 13 (ANI): Ageing populations can be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt technology policies that improve elderly people's health, extend skills and working lives, and facilitate job matching, according to a new report from the Asian Development Ba

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:49 IST

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Bajaj Finance Ltd has raised Rs 8,500 crore by issuing over 2.17 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 3,900 per equity share to qualified institutional buyers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices flat in early trade, Britannia gains by over 5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped with global investors doubting that the US-China trade deal will be signed anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:57 IST

Tyco holds first regional strategic partners meet

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Tyco, a global leader in security solutions and a business unit of Johnson Controls, recently concluded its biggest annual partner meet of all time, Converge 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:56 IST

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) hosts the 3rd...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12(ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), the flagship business school of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, hosted its 3rd edition of HR conclave in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:31 IST

NABARD seeks credit disbursal from banks on monthly basis

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): To avoid situations like the PMC Bank scam, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has directed cooperative and regional rural banks to submit information about their credit disbursal every month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:18 IST

Adani Enterprises consolidated H1 EBIDTA up 39 pc to Rs 1,436 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the first half of current fiscal year increased by 39 per cent to Rs 1,436 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore in H1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:47 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts 14 pc growth in Q2 sales

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday posted 14 per cent growth in sales to Rs 2,297 crore during the second fiscal quarter accompanied by 10 per cent growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 177 crore this y

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:05 IST

TCS declares winners of India's first AI contest for engineering students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced winners of the first edition of HumAIn, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (Al) contest for engineering students across lndia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation bestowed with Economic...

New Delhi [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) was honoured with 'Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award' at the 4th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave held in Singapor

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:02 IST

JB Chemicals and Pharma reports Q2 net profit at Rs 94 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported 82 per cent jump in its profit after tax during the second quarter at Rs 94 crore from Rs 51 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:11 IST

Get Bridge Money for your big purchases with a Bajaj Finserv...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your dream luxury car or a home are milestones you look forward to achieving.

Read More
iocl