Moody's says India's steel demand will remain the strongest in Asia
Moody's says India's steel demand will remain the strongest in Asia

Moody's changes outlook for Asian steel producers to negative on weakening profitability

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Rising input costs and inability to pass on higher costs to customers are pressuring the profitability of Asian steel producers">Asian steel producers, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday while revising its outlook for the sector to negative.
"We expect steel producers' profitability -- as measured by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per tonne -- will decline by around 15 per cent in the 12 months to June 2020, following an 8 per cent drop in the 12 months to June 2019," said Chris Park, an Associate Managing Director in Moody's Corporate Finance Group.
Prices of iron ore and coking coal, two key steelmaking inputs, have surged by more than 60 per cent and 20 per cent in the year to June 2019. They will likely stay high for some time, said Park in the report.
At the same time, weak demand in end-markets is limiting the ability of producers to pass on these prices increases to customers, resulting in narrowing product spreads.
"Despite an uptick in demand from the infrastructure sector, soft demand from the property and manufacturing industries will limit growth in steel demand in China, while demand in South Korea and Japan will remain largely flat," added Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, and co-author of the report.
"India's steel demand will remain the strongest in Asia but slow to mid-single-digit growth, as weak auto and manufacturing demand offsets demand growth in the infrastructure and construction industries," said Chaubal.
Meanwhile, limited new capacity additions across the region will curb a sharp decline in steel prices with production up only in India, where demand is still growing, and flat in China, South Korea and Japan.
Finally, Moody's expects the increase in US tariffs on steel imports will have a limited direct impact on Asian steel companies because of their modest US sales. The worsening Japan-South Korea relations will also not have a material impact on both South Korean and Japanese steelmakers.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:47 IST

M K Dandeker resign as auditors from Talwalkars Better Value,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shares of Talwalkars Better Value on Wednesday hit lower circuit on the BSE at Rs 8.20 after M K Dandekar and Company resigned from the post of statutory auditors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:21 IST

Aksflix, an OTT player is set to rock Digital India soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over-the-top (OTT) is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet. Recently launched Indian media-services provider mobile app, Aksflix is doing wonders. Aksflix is also a production company headquartered in Mumbai, has

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:57 IST

S&P places IDBI Bank 'BB/B' ratings on credit watch negative,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Global rating agency S&P has placed IDBI Bank on credit watch, citing uncertainty over its ability to meet capital requirements over the next few months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:38 IST

CBDT denies that last week's announcements create a differential...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday dispelled doubts that last Friday announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which brought in several structural measures to boost up the economy have created a differential regime between foreign

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:49 IST

ICRA withdraws rating assigned to borrowing programme of MEP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has withdrawn the rating for MEP Infrastructure Developers' bank limit of Rs 50 crore due to slower than anticipated progress in six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity gauges in negative zone, metal stocks fall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were volatile with a negative bias during morning trade on Wednesday in line with subdued Asian cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:42 IST

Cambodian Transport Sector Inks Deal with SRAM & MRAM

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI): Continuing on its path to empower the developing world with green energy technologies, SRAM & MRAM Group in association with ELPRO Automobiles Pvt Ltd, India, has initiated talks with the Kingdom of Cambodia to strengthen the public transport systems by introducin

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:31 IST

CSS Corp Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27(ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie® Award in the 'Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Services' category at the 16th Annual International Bus

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Need to find ways for commercial use of LD slag: Govil

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from other countries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Ruchika Chaudhry Govil on Tuesday stressed the importance of using LD slag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:41 IST

ASSOCHAM welcomes RBI's move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:33 IST

Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): In order to discuss the roadmap of a digital transformation of India's health system, International Innovation Corps (IIC) supported by Rockefeller Foundation organised a one-day symposium 'Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health' at the University of Chicag

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Surge-free Tora Cabs took on the Streets of Hyderabad with a...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Surge-free Toracabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has hit the streets of Hyderabad with a record 11,000 drivers.

Read More
iocl