Indiabulls Housing Finance has total assets of Rs 1.2 lakh crore
Indiabulls Housing Finance has total assets of Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance ratings with negative outlook

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.
Moody's has also downgraded the company's foreign-currency senior secured rating to Ba2 from Ba1, foreign and local currency senior secured MTN programme ratings to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
The downgrade reflects renewed pressure on the cost and availability of funds for Indiabulls and certain other finance companies in India. This presents a more challenging external environment than Moody's had anticipated, it said.
The company's incremental cost of funding increased 45 basis points quarter-on-quarter ending June 2019, while the company's balance sheet declined by 7 per cent over the same period. This rise in funding costs was a key driver for the 28 basis points decline in spreads in the same period, although profitability remains comparatively strong relative to its peer group.
Liquid assets remain high at around 24 per cent of its balance sheet at end June 2019. This continues to be a key positive credit driver as it allows the company to be able to withstand some period of impaired access to funding.
As interest rates on high quality liquid assets have declined, the company's strategy of holding a relatively high pool of liquid assets -- a positive rating factor -- has become costlier, presenting a drag on earnings due to negative carry. At the same time, the firm's progress in improving the quality of its liquid assets has been slower than what was anticipated by Moody's.
The ratings also reflect the solid capital and profitability of the company, both of which remain relative credit strengths. Capital levels have been strengthening, driven by a decline in the size of the balance sheet and relatively high retained earnings.
The company had announced a plan in April to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, a small bank in India, and thus get converted into a bank. This merger proposal is now awaiting regulatory approval from Reserve Bank of India. If approved and consummated, it will be a significant credit positive event for the company.
The outlook has been changed to negative to reflect the possibility that the tight funding conditions may persist for some time, which could further pressure other aspects of Indiabulls' credit profile such as profitability and asset quality.
"Since the rating is on a negative outlook, we do not expect the rating to go up over the next 12 to 18 months," said Moodys. "The outlook could be changed to stable if the company is able to demonstrate improved access to funding. The company's ability to sustain normal loan growth, achieve competitive funding costs and access funding from institutional investors will provide indications of progress on this front."
Headquartered in New Delhi, Indiabulls Housing Finance has total assets of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:01 IST

Deepak Fertilisers reports substantial fall in Q1 revenue, profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPC) has reported that its consolidated revenue during the April to June quarter almost halved to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore through QIP route

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Friday it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route which opened on August 8 and closed on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday led by a drop in IT and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:49 IST

Wholesale inflation in July dips to 1.08 pc from 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), has dipped to 1.08 per cent (provisional) for July 2019 (over July 2018) as compared to 2.02 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27 per cent during the corresponding mont

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:13 IST

India's overall exports in April-June pegged at US $ 181.47...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-July 2019-20 are estimated to be US $ 181.47 billion, exhibiting a growth of 3.13 per cent over the last corresponding period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Embassy and Cerner join with corporate and NGOs to implement...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:19 IST

PM Consulting brings John Maxwell's 6th Live2Lead Leadership...

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt Ltd (PM Consulting), a premium leadership and organisational development company, is bringing Live2Lead leadership event in India on October 11, 2019 at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:04 IST

CDEL inks pact with Blackstone for Bengaluru tech park in a deal...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement with US-based private equity giant Blackstone for its real estate property Global Tech Village in a deal valued at Rs 2,600 crore to 3,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:39 IST

JSPL records Q1 loss at Rs 87 crore, revenue grows marginally

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said its loss during the quarter ended June totalled at Rs 87.4 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 110 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:16 IST

SIAM welcomes PM Modi's assurance on co-existence of ICE vehicles and EVs

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Automobile manufacturers on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assurance that both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle technologies can co-exist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Clicbrics raises around USD 3mn in Pre-series A Funding from...

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Clicbrics, India's leading technology platform empowering the real estate sector, announced today that it has successfully raised funding of around $3 mn from a stellar consortium of international and domestic investors led by former Tiger Management Lieuten

Read More
iocl