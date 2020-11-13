More than 10000 to participate in eMarathon, the Biggest for Fit, Clean, Healthy Environment

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/Media Dekho): "Environmental destruction kills children and their hope for a future. Millions of children and young people are demonstrating on the streets for stronger climate and environmental policies and sustainable way of life. It is time to listen and take children's voices seriously. Global campaign #MyPlanetMyRights campaign is to demand stronger climate and environmental policies and a more sustainable way of life. We appeal to young people to join e-marathon in large numbers to express solidarity towards climate change and Sustainable Sanitation," Sampat Mandave from Terre des Homes.

The biggest e-Marathon is planned to celebrate the World Toilet Day falling on 19th November 2020 with an objective to promote a clean environment and sustainable sanitation for all. eMarathon is organised by national and international organisations like UNICEF, Save the Children International, Plan international, National Stock Exchange Foundation, National Service Scheme, Maharashtra, Terre Des Homes and WaterAid in India in association with CYDA Pune.

All age groups from all walks of life can register full marathon 42 Km and half Marathon 21 km to be completed over a period of five days starting from 15th to 19th November 2020. All participants who complete their run will receive a certificate from the organisers.

"Having clean environment, improved hygien and sustainable sanitation for all is a big challenge for healthy living and prosperity. I hope eMarathon will inspire millions to take action to tackle the global crisis locally," said Yusuf Kabir, WASH Specialist, DRR and Emergency Focal Point, UNICEF, Maharashtra

"Covid 19 Pandemic has hit children hard. Especially those in povery have been pushed to the brink - out of school, unprotected and in despair. We must work tighter to build better world for all. eMarathon will help to build back our country fit for children as we are able to tackle global sanitation crisis by collaborative action," said Ipsita Das, Sr. Manager, Maharashtra, Save the Children.





Participants can run in the comfort of their convenient location, time, abiding to the restrictions put forward by the government. The run can be on any open space, in the house and even on the terrace or in the campus of the housing societies with all safety and security.



"Spread across five days' post Diwali to engage maximum people to be fit, healthy and clean world, Together we can make a change and over 10000 people will join this emarathon from different parts of the country," said Mathew Mattam, from CYDA.

The registration is free. Register on or before 14th Saturday. Register through website www.cydaindia.org. or you can also all 8767734511.

