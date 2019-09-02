More than 50,000 flood victims impacted through Aster Volunteers Programme in India

UAE/Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Sept 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the heavy rainfall across the country causing huge damages, individuals and groups have sprung to action offering a helping hand to the victims.

One such group to offer tremendous support in Kolhapur and Kerala is Aster Volunteers- the global corporate social responsibility programme of Aster DM Healthcare. In all, more than 50,000 lives have been touched during this year's flood across Kerala and Kolhapur till date and the efforts are still continuing.

Kolhapur: 15,470 lives touched

Nearly 500 Aster Volunteers from Aster Aadhar Hospital were on their feet throughout when the city was flood affected and daily on an average 500 food packets were distributed. A total of 12,000 flood victims were provided food packets during the flood-heavy days. Apart from this, 35 relief camps were held and eight ambulances were on-field treating the patients throughout the eight days of flood-heavy days. The volunteers also provided medical aid to the needy, thus ensuring healthcare services for the flood-affected victims.

For this, Aster Volunteers worked closely with Kolhapur Municipal Corporation and District Disaster Authority, Government of Maharashtra for the flood relief work. Aster Aadhar Hospital is the first healthcare institution in Maharashtra to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with District Disaster Authority, Government of Maharashtra.

In addition to the above, the Aster Volunteers team along with external volunteers assisted in cleaning up of 200 affected houses.

Kerala: 38,150 lives touched

With more than 600 Aster Volunteers deployed in the flood-affected areas of Kerala like Malapuram, Wayanad, Calicut, Kannoor and Kochi, the team has impacted more than 38,000 people from Kerala. Through 30 relief camps and 68 medical camps and round-the-clock ambulance services on field, Aster Volunteers focused on disease prevention in the flood affected cities.

Apart from the healthcare services, the members of Aster Volunteers distributed relief aid like one tonne rice, food packets, large volume of medicines and other materials like drinking water, clothes, bed sheets, floor mats, mops, chlorine tablets etc in various flood affected areas.

This is the second year that flood relief efforts are being conducted by Aster Volunteers in India. Last year when the Kerala floods left thousands of people homeless, Aster Volunteers were the first responders on ground to provide medical and humanitarian aid. This was followed by the launch of Aster Homes initiative which aimed to provide 250 homes to the flood affected victims who lost everything. The first sets of houses are now in the process of being handed over.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

