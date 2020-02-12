More than 875 exhibitors at the biggest wood industry show, INDIAWOOD 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, organised by NurnbergMesse, is the region's biggest knowledge sharing show for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accessories.

It will be held from February 27 - March 2, 2020, at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, India.

The five-day mega show will focus on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization with the aim to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India's 'Make in India' vision.

Spread over 65,000 square meters plus an area with five dedicated themed halls and 12 country pavilions from Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, USA, INDIAWOOD 2020 will host more than 875 exhibitors from over 50 countries.

"We are delighted to present the 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, which has witnessed remarkable growth. The 2020 edition is expected to bring more exhibitors, visitors and newer technology and innovations to the forefront and will continue to remain the most important meeting place for the woodworking industry in the Indian subcontinent," said Peter Ottmann, CEO, Nurnberg Messe GmbH.

Jurgen Koppel, President-Eumabois, continues to remain upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and the opportunities it offers.

"Indian manufacturers are upgrading their production and developing new business models as India transitions from developing to an advanced economy. INDIAWOOD is an essential event for the Indian woodworking technology market, and on display would be the latest innovations and trends. We look forward to meeting all the stakeholders in Bengaluru," he said.

Embraced by top international companies like BIESSE, FELDER, GRASS, HAFELE, HETTICH, HOMAG and many more from various product categories, INDIAWOOD 2020 is all set to fuel the potential of the Indian woodworking industry and establish the highest benchmarks in the exhibitions area.

As the woodworking industry's pioneering show, INDIAWOOD will hold multiple seminars on the latest trends and innovations including subjects like 'raw material sourcing'.

To enhance the visitor experience, INDIAWOOD provides a customized and personalized visitor badge upon pre-registering; furthermore, visitors can also set business meetings through the INDIAWOOD APP. There shall also be skill development programs by the Furniture and Fittings Skill Council of India.

Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufacturers, traders, architects, builders and interior designers have been pre-registering for the event with great enthusiasm. They can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the five-day event.

The show attracts visitors from all across the country and neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.

Furniture and kitchen manufacturers saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufacturers, traders, architects, builders and interior designers have pre-registered for the event with great enthusiasm. The show attracts visitors from all across the country and neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.

"INDIAWOOD is the all-encompassing forum for business, networking and insights on market and technology across the woodworking fraternity. From upskilling the carpenters to discovering innovative solutions to forging strategic brand alliances, INDIAWOOD 2020 is the place to be," said Sonia Prashar, Chairperson and Managing Director, Nurnberg Messe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

