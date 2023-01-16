MoS Lekhi interacts with Indian community in Guatemala

Guatemala City [Guatemala], January 16 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday (local time) interacted with the Indian community in Guatemala, and appreciated their contribution in strengthening India-Guatemala relations.

Minister Lekhi also invited the community to be partners in realizing the vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"Glad to interact with Indian community in Guatemala, appreciated their contribution to strengthening India-Guatemala relations & invited them to be partners in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the minister tweeted.



Lekhi on Friday embarked on a four-nation visit. The countries are Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Bolivia and the tour is expected to conclude on January 20.



During her eight-day official visit, the MoS will also address and interact with the Indian diaspora and participate in yoga events, besides participating in Indian film festivals in all these countries.

In Guatemala, she had a constructive discussion with the Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Bucaro on a range of bilateral relations and also handed over a symbolic key for 10 pickup trucks to be gifted by India as part of the development cooperation.



She also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in presence of the Guatemalan Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry in Guatemala City.



"To mark 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Guatemala, glad to unveil bust of Mahatma Gandhiji together with Guatemalan Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry in Guatemala City," Lekhi tweeted. (ANI)

