MoS Pralhad Joshi launches security solution QoSec for mining sector

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched QoSec Mining Solutions at the India Mobile Congress 2022. This is a quality-of-service security">security module for securing Internet of Things/machine-to-machine communications.

QoSec is a unique solution, developed by Sensorise, to be fit in an existing eco-system to securely encrypt the data from any tracking devices using an intelligent applet programme.

The contentious effort to push fake data from a rogue device or a rogue server to hide the transit pilferage has been a serious threat towards effective monitoring in any mineral transportation monitoring solution, the company said. Sensorise security">security-by-design keeps the data private and safe from hacking and cyber-attacks by end-to-end encryption and decryption of the data.

"Vehicle tracking in mining has been facing the challenge of periodic fake data injection to the monitoring server. Sensorise and Rosmerta are capable of providing an end-to-end solution that includes tracking devices, M2M Communication solutions (eSim and connectivity management portals) and central monitoring software," said Karn Nagpal, president, Rosmerta Group, and added that the conceptualised and developed this unique solution which can be implemented in every existing deployment of device and server as a plug-in solution to ensure end to end data safety and security">security.

Sensorise Chief Operating Officer Manish Khare said: "The solution based on GSMA standards ensures an end-to-end tunnel between the device - SIM and server thereby ensuring the data is transmitted to the server safely with no chance of any intercept, thereby ensuring safe and secure data transmission for a 5G (fifth generation mobile system)-ready solution."

Rosmerta Group is a leading firm in several transport technology domains in India for more than two decades. In May 2022, the Rosmerta Group had acquired Sensorise Digital Services. (ANI)