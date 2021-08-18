Motherson Group signs UN Global Compact, strengthens commitment to sustainability

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Wednesday it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a strategic initiative that supports companies with development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The specialised automotive component manufacturing company said this further builds on its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme for a long term, to be a company that employees, customers, communities and investors are proud to be part of.

Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said that to set new standards in good corporate citizenship has been part of the company's mission since 1995.



"Motherson is proud to join the UN Global Compact. As a signatory, we will be integrating principles of the Compact into our business practices with the objective of creating a sustainable and equitable world that we all want," he said in a statement.

The UN Global Compact requires companies to align their culture, strategies and operations with its 10 core principles in areas of human rights, labour standards, environment and anti-corruption.

As part of this commitment, MSSL will be engaging in collaborative projects which advance the broader development of the issues manifested in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Motherson Group is a diversified global manufacturing specialist and one of the world's largest and fastest growing automotive suppliers for OEMs. It supports customers from more than 270 facilities across 41 countries with a team of over 1.5 lakh professionals.

The group recorded revenues of 9.8 billion dollars during 2020-21 and is ranked 21st among the world's largest automotive suppliers. (ANI)

