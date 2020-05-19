MotorOctane recognized for "Longest Distance Travelled in EV" by Indian Book of Records and Asia Book of Records

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): MotorOctane - The most subscribed automobile Hindi YouTube channel in India ventured in an MG ZS EV to cover 1500 kms from Mumbai to New Delhi.

The esteemed Indian Book of Records and Asia Book of Records have recently recognized MotorOctane, India's fastest growing Hindi auto-channel for "Longest Distance Travelled in EV". The venture was undertaken in an association with a popular EV brand as MotorOctane's efforts for promoting the EV narrative in the country.

This never-tried-before test drive began from Mumbai to New Delhi covering major highway touch-points on the drive in less than 50 hours.

Rachit Hirani, the founder of MotorOctane was keen to undertake the project with an intent to create awareness on India's readiness for the EV revolution. Driving across Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur and finally Delhi the journey captured the ease and smoothness of the drive.

The remarkable drive was initiated to bring forth the evolving innovations and capabilities of the EV infrastructure. MotorOctane released "1500kms in an Electric Car" video capturing the details of the drive to educate and spread awareness among their channel's growing subscriber base.

"This has been the most challenging drive and shoot so far. As we recently crossed into 1.5 million subscribers, it will be feast to all our subscribers. Previously we rode two electric scooters from Gurgaon to Khardungla, Ladakh - which is the highest motorable road in the world and now this," said Rachit Hirani, the founder of MotorOctane, while commenting on the success and recognition.

All the stops were at MG dealerships for charging. The route covered open highways, uphills and major city traffic zones. It was only Ahmedabad on the way that had DC fast charging to completely charge the vehicle in about an hour and a half, rest were AC Fast Chargers that took six to eight hours to charge.

With a total of two drivers, MotorOctane Team drove touching a max speed of 100 km/hr on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway (max speed limit on that Highway), and the total charging time was 20 hours. The total driving time was 29 hours. Most of the journey was done with AC on.

This is very similar to what one achieves when driving from Mumbai to Delhi. This SUV is priced at Rs 21 lakhs (ex-showroom) approximately and has already received 2800 bookings in India.

Brief about the video: 1500kms in an Electric Car.

When we think of Electric Vehicles - the first thing that pops up in our head is charging. We in India don't have the infrastructure and there are no charging points that are available so easily. However, things have been changing rapidly. Companies are taking steps to boost EV adoption in the country, as it is not just environment-friendly but cost-effective too.

MotorOctane - the most subscribed automobile Hindi YouTube channel in India ventured in an MG ZS EV to cover 1500 kms. This was a never tried before drive that began from Mumbai to New Delhi. The team had chalked out a plan to cover this route in 72 hours. Things didn't go as per plan as they underestimated the vehicle's ability. Team MotorOctane completed the leg in under 50 hours in an MG ZS EV. This was a remarkable feat for the team.

