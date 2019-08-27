MQDC enters India market with 'Whizdom Club' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its vision 'for all well-being', Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) - a leading global property developer headquartered in Thailand - has entered India by launching its first project 'Whizdom Club', an inspiration hub.

The company introduced its first collaborative workspace 'Whizdom Club' at Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi. Spread across 22,000 square feet, the club will have over 400 seats.

'Whizdom Club' India is a co-working space for the future - an ecosystem of inspiration, ideas, and innovation, dedicated to fostering creative individuals and sustainable projects. The purpose of the brand is to inspire people to be their best selves and work collectively towards a better tomorrow.

'Whizdom Club' offers its members access to a host of services and amenities such as Whiz Cafe, Whiz Kid (Play Zone), Whiz Den (Guru Zone for mentorship), Whiz Around (Dream Lab), Whiz Live (Training Room hosting events and workshops), and Whiz Exchange (Shop with Whizdom merchandise).

"I congratulate MQDC for its launch in the India market with Whizdom Club. I extend my best wishes to the company in contributing to building an innovative ecosystem for the creative and collaborative growth of young professionals. In today's world, such support is essential for being on top of the innovation curve while ensuring long-term, sustainable business operations. Through the Whizdom Club and MQDC, I believe design and development aspirations could go hand-in-hand", said Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, while inaugurating the Whizdom Club.

"With the launch of 'Whizdom Club', we aspire to create a space that not only hosts creativity and ideas but also nurtures and supports all members for a better tomorrow. The aim of this innovative space will be to provide a co-working hub that will help corporations, rising entrepreneurs, aspiring students, and SMEs to meet their business and networking goals in an inspiring environment. The Club offers aesthetically designed and inventive facilities for both business and leisure. The strategic location and strong industry tie-ups will help provide mentorship support. Our purpose is to inspire people to be their best selves and to work collectively towards a better tomorrow", said Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy), Director - MQDC India Real Estate Private Limited.

"We are excited to launch our first project in India. Backed by our vision of serving startupreneurs in India, we will be creating a community of innovative young professionals and helping them develop in all dimensions. Delhi is our first location as the city offers demographic diversity, besides being the fastest-growing metropolitan city with a robust ecosystem and a thriving business culture. The Club also provides a platform for growth to our members", said Krissayuth Chavavitayatham, Vice President, Whizdom Society, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).

The amenities at Whizdom Club include Whiz Cafe, which offers comfort food, caffeine and a protein fix to members and non-members alike. This vibrant cafe is the perfect place to work as well as unwind. Whiz Kid is a play zone, with a recreation lounge and monkey bars.

The Club also has Whiz Around, which offers state-of-the-art technology and facilities such as a digital flipboard and portable furniture. Whiz Den is the Guru Zone where incubation partners and experts from the start-up ecosystem can ideate and exchange experiences.

Whiz Live is a training room for events (art workshops, stand-up comedy) as well as workshops. Whiz Exchange is a shop offering Whizdom-branded products such as mugs, stationery, bags and more. The Club's open terrace can be used for short breaks between work and for hosting corporate events.

Prior to the launch of 'Whizdom Club' in South Delhi, Whizdom held a start-up challenge, 'Whizdom Innovation Challenge', and a 'Brand Ambassador Program' to support university students and young professionals.

Under the Innovation Challenge, Whizdom provided incubation support to the shortlisted start-ups in Thailand and gave them a global platform to present their innovative ideas. Under the Brand Ambassador Program, five college students were selected from the best colleges and universities in India to be the representatives of Whizdom Club India on their campuses for a year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

