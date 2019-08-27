Inauguration of Whizdom Club
Inauguration of Whizdom Club

MQDC enters India market with 'Whizdom Club' in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

New Delhi [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its vision 'for all well-being', Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) - a leading global property developer headquartered in Thailand - has entered India by launching its first project 'Whizdom Club', an inspiration hub.
The company introduced its first collaborative workspace 'Whizdom Club' at Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi. Spread across 22,000 square feet, the club will have over 400 seats.
'Whizdom Club' India is a co-working space for the future - an ecosystem of inspiration, ideas, and innovation, dedicated to fostering creative individuals and sustainable projects. The purpose of the brand is to inspire people to be their best selves and work collectively towards a better tomorrow.
'Whizdom Club' offers its members access to a host of services and amenities such as Whiz Cafe, Whiz Kid (Play Zone), Whiz Den (Guru Zone for mentorship), Whiz Around (Dream Lab), Whiz Live (Training Room hosting events and workshops), and Whiz Exchange (Shop with Whizdom merchandise).
"I congratulate MQDC for its launch in the India market with Whizdom Club. I extend my best wishes to the company in contributing to building an innovative ecosystem for the creative and collaborative growth of young professionals. In today's world, such support is essential for being on top of the innovation curve while ensuring long-term, sustainable business operations. Through the Whizdom Club and MQDC, I believe design and development aspirations could go hand-in-hand", said Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, while inaugurating the Whizdom Club.
"With the launch of 'Whizdom Club', we aspire to create a space that not only hosts creativity and ideas but also nurtures and supports all members for a better tomorrow. The aim of this innovative space will be to provide a co-working hub that will help corporations, rising entrepreneurs, aspiring students, and SMEs to meet their business and networking goals in an inspiring environment. The Club offers aesthetically designed and inventive facilities for both business and leisure. The strategic location and strong industry tie-ups will help provide mentorship support. Our purpose is to inspire people to be their best selves and to work collectively towards a better tomorrow", said Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy), Director - MQDC India Real Estate Private Limited.
"We are excited to launch our first project in India. Backed by our vision of serving startupreneurs in India, we will be creating a community of innovative young professionals and helping them develop in all dimensions. Delhi is our first location as the city offers demographic diversity, besides being the fastest-growing metropolitan city with a robust ecosystem and a thriving business culture. The Club also provides a platform for growth to our members", said Krissayuth Chavavitayatham, Vice President, Whizdom Society, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).
The amenities at Whizdom Club include Whiz Cafe, which offers comfort food, caffeine and a protein fix to members and non-members alike. This vibrant cafe is the perfect place to work as well as unwind. Whiz Kid is a play zone, with a recreation lounge and monkey bars.
The Club also has Whiz Around, which offers state-of-the-art technology and facilities such as a digital flipboard and portable furniture. Whiz Den is the Guru Zone where incubation partners and experts from the start-up ecosystem can ideate and exchange experiences.
Whiz Live is a training room for events (art workshops, stand-up comedy) as well as workshops. Whiz Exchange is a shop offering Whizdom-branded products such as mugs, stationery, bags and more. The Club's open terrace can be used for short breaks between work and for hosting corporate events.
Prior to the launch of 'Whizdom Club' in South Delhi, Whizdom held a start-up challenge, 'Whizdom Innovation Challenge', and a 'Brand Ambassador Program' to support university students and young professionals.
Under the Innovation Challenge, Whizdom provided incubation support to the shortlisted start-ups in Thailand and gave them a global platform to present their innovative ideas. Under the Brand Ambassador Program, five college students were selected from the best colleges and universities in India to be the representatives of Whizdom Club India on their campuses for a year.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:13 IST

Sustained air passenger demand but air cargo weakness persists: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 27 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for the month of July released today by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed that international air passenger demand continued to grow moderately, supported by business and leisure-related travel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

Aishwarya Bhende honoured at Restaurant India Awards 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): AB Celestial - India's first luxury floating restaurant founded by Aishwarya Bhende with the support of her parents, Manju and Chetan Bhende, in association with MTDC and MMB, supported by MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), re

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST

Infosys closes Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer, gets 11.05 crore shares

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): IT major Infosys has bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under the Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer plan which began in March.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Strides Pharma acquires manufacturing facility from US-based...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:28 IST

Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:14 IST

Get loan against property in just 4 days with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Moody's cautious over Indian government measures to boost economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:31 IST

Equity indices remain volatile, PSU banks gain but IT stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses during early hours on Tuesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27th to 29th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Over 20k people attend Covelong Point festival 2019

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For aficionados of Surfing, Music, and Yoga, it could have hardly got any better.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Schneider Electric launches a new digital ecosystem: Schneider...

New Delhi [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world's first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and

Read More
iocl