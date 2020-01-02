MR DIY opens the largest store at BIG Centre at Thane

New Delhi [India] Jan 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): BIG Box Centre, a retail mall in Thane, owned by the country's leading commercial realty major Shanti One, today announced its partnership with Malaysia's largest home improvement retailer MR DIY.

The internationally renowned retailer with over 1000 stores across Asia leased-in at BIG Thane with as its largest and second store in India, with 11,000 sq ft space.

With over thousands of products on the shelf, across ten different categories including household, hardware, furnishing, toys, jewellery amongst others, the store will offer the best-in-class retail offerings to the residents of Thane.

The second store at BIG Box Centre will add value for the residents at Thane as it offers its visitors a complete array of retail offerings that will deliver the best-in-class buying experience.

"It is a matter of pride for being the partner of choice for an international retailer like MR. DIY. This is also a testament to the international standard and efficient big box retail space offerings by BIG Centre", said Sanjiv Trehon, Co-CEO, Shanti One.

At present, the BIG Centre Mall boasts of almost 100 per cent occupancy with prestigious retail partners like Big Bazaar, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Decathlon, McDonald's, Arvind Mega Mart, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Pepe, Trends, Croma amongst others.

