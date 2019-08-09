MRF Q1 net profit rises 2.1 pc at Rs 273.27 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Tyre major MRF Ltd on Friday reported a 2.13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 273.27 crore for the April to June quarter compared to Rs 267.56 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its consolidated total income during the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 4,576.66 crore as compared to Rs 3,954.51 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 4,158.85 crore against Rs 3,550.57 crore in Q1 FY19. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,633.21 crore as compared to Rs 2,348.66 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

During 2018-19, MRF had reported a total income of Rs 16,254.47 crore and profit after tax at Rs 1.096.87 crore. (ANI)

