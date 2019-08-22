MRG World logo
MRG World honoured at 11th Annual Estate Awards

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:03 IST

New Delhi [India] August 22(ANI/NewsVoir): A leading Real Estate Company and now the players of Affordable Housing, MRG World has won Emerging Developer Award at recently concluded 11th Annual Estate Awards coinciding with RE/MAX Asia Pacific Convention 2019 held at the capital last evening.
MRG World is a conglomerate of companies operating since decades in the agro sector, financial sectors, and education sector with a Pan India presence. Adding on, and MRG World has already launched their first new affordable housing project 'The Balcony' which is a true epitome to rebuild your Dreams of your own Home. With the 5 Acres of land and 731 flats, this project is ready to enhance Lifestyle and Living Standards under Affordable Housing Pradhan Mantri Aavas Yojna and the construction has also started and it is in full swing.
MRG World has created repute for itself in commercial and residential property. MRG world's first project which has already been launched is on the prime location on 75 meter wide running road. MRG World is already with the mission to launch its project with all the best possibilities of infrastructure to be provided to the valued customers.
"We are truly humbled and elated on winning the award. We are thankful to the 11th Annual Estate Awards team and the jury community for showing faith in us. Winning an award is very prestigious and always comes as a great inspiration to keep going the efforts. We hope to keep striving and provide value for money to our customer, by timely delivery of quality product at affordable prices, through transparent and ethical policies and procedures, as a part of our commitment to the national mission of providing homes to millions of people", said Rajat Goel, Joint Managing Director, MRG World.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

