MrOwl and the coronavirus; How it helps you be productive in the new reality

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India are steadily growing. With over 300,000 cases, it has already surpassed countries such as the UK, Spain, and Italy in terms of the total number of those infected.

The government is slowly easing most restrictions to restart the economy and continue the livelihood of people. With a rapidly slowing economy, it is expected that the restrictions will be eased further and that people will need to be prepared to live with coronavirus for the foreseeable future.

MrOwl, a Social Cloud Storage™ platform that combines search, social, and digital organization, offers comprehensive resources and tools to enable you to safeguard yourself and continue being productive in the modern world. On MrOwl, users can store all their digital content in one place by creating public or private collections of information called "branches" that can be organized with subtopics, links, documents, and media.

MrOwl offers a host of free resources for various aspects of living your new normal life under this pandemic. Quarantine Survival Guide has been one of the tops visited resources for surviving during the lockdown. It has been a constant digital companion to a lot of people.

During Unlock 1.0 onwards, you may be expected to still be working from home. The Work from Home section has great for effectively working from home. You can also get used to your new everyday lives by making your mask to match your attire and even learn how to sanitize it.

Within the MrOwl Business Community there is an immense number of resources that can assist in improving your business strategy. Any entrepreneur or business can start or improve their business plan by researching and uploading gigabytes of data from their computer or cloud storage.

With a just few clicks, MrOwl will automatically organize files into a useable, searchable, and shareable resource that employees and clients can access. Businesses can manage various aspects of their business on MrOwl including the storage of digital resources, sharing business information, passing instructions to employees, and receiving reports.

For those who are facing issues with retrenchment or struggling with their job, they may find MrOwl Community pages on Unemployment and Finding a Job very useful. You can also check out resources for creating an effective resume and applying it effectively. There are also resources on being self-employed.

Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-founder of MrOwl had shared his support and encouragement for everyone trying to get back their lives after the lockdown. "Coronavirus numbers are increasing steadily. We need to become self-vigilant and do everything to prevent ourselves from being affected by this terrible epidemic. However, we also need to adjust to the changes to our living environment and get on with our lives. For both professional and personal, MrOwl offers excellent resources and a place where users can both be productive and escape reality with interesting content," he said.

MrOwl is a Social Cloud Storage™ platform that brings together the best of search, social, and cloud storage all in one app. With free, unlimited cloud storage for content that you share with the world, consumers build collections, called "branches", with subtopics, links, documents, and media. Users can upload gigabytes of data with a few clicks and have it automatically organized into a MrOwl "branch" that is shareable and searchable.

Now you can save it once, and search it infinitely. Simultaneously search the cloud, your computer, and the internet altogether, because they all belong in one search box. Plus, you can come to find what other users have shared on MrOwl.

It's never been easier to connect and collaborate with endless communities and discover what others have shared. MrOwl offers a free tier with up to 10GB's of private storage and free unlimited storage for content that is shared to the world.

