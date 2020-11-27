Mrs India International Queen 2020 A Playground For Women Who Want More From Life

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Women get ready to rock the stage with a path-breaking event called Mrs India International Queen 2020.

The event is aimed at motivating women by providing them a platform to put their skills under the spotlight. At the same time, these talented, beautiful women would also be inspired towards economic independence, especially focusing on the current pandemic situation and the wide scope that lies ahead in the future.

A key opportunity for women from different walks of life, this season is going to be judged by Suman Rao (Miss World Asia 2019, Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019 and Femina Miss India 2019) and Rohit Khandelwal (Mr World 2016 and Mr India 2015) at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini on the following dates - 2nd, 3rd and 4th December.

After organizing auditions in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, this huge international event of the year will culminate in a red-carpet family event, where the winner will receive prize money of Rs 1 Lac and an extensive international and national media coverage. However, those are not the only perks of winning this amazing contest. There are surprise gifts and future work opportunities too.

A total of 31 gorgeous ladies are going to contest in two categories - Mrs Category and Classic Mrs Category. The winner in each category will receive Rs 1 Lac while the 1st and 2nd Runner Ups will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. The contestants include married ladies from around the globe, who will be trained by an international choreographer and catwalk trainer Prasantt Ghosh. Also, LAKME ACADEMY ROHINI is the official makeup sponsor and they will provide an amazing array of makeup for all the contestants from 2nd-5th Dec 2020.



With rounds like introduction, Talent Round, Interview Round, Traditional Wear round and Evening Wear Round, the event focuses on the inner beauty of women. Apart from Ghosh, the core team of MIIQ pageant comprises of Shiv Kohli, Official Photographer, Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist, and Jury members Dr Zahida Johal, Director of Zaesthetics, Armi Oliver Farinas from the U.S.A, Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist and Tarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private limited.

Ankita Saroha is the Founder-Director of MIIQ pageant but she is much more than that. She is the national and international level winner of Mrs India 2017 and 3rd Runner Up at the Mrs International Global 2018. Also, she is a qualified Electronics and Instrumentation Engineer with an MBA in HR. Her hardworking personality is aided by an optimistic approach towards life. After modelling for national and international campaigns, she is now all set to encourage women empowerment by providing MIIQ as a generous and fair platform for the married ladies to live their dreams even after marriage.

Saroha, who lives in the United Kingdom, is the force behind this leading international event, which also entertains contestants from different countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Singapore. Similarly, the judges of the pageant also come from different nationalities and diverse professions.

"We organize this Grand Event to offer talented ladies a chance to shine even after their marriage and present their talent to the world. We've also received tremendous response from all our participants and the media, both national and international," said Saroha, while talking about the event.

"We will make sure that the world knows our contestants, sponsors, and everybody associated with us and the contestants will get the various opportunities after the show like fashion walks, shoots, acting, music albums, etc," Saroha further added, while talking about the perks of participating in an event like MIIQ 2020.

The Grand Finale of MIIQ 2020 would be telecasted by Kanshi TV of the UK. You can be a part of this wonderful pageant by contacting us at our website

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

