MS Dhoni-backed drone firm Garuda Aerospace launches farmers-focused film

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni-backed drone maker Garuda Aerospace has launched its first-ever film 'Kheton Ke Kaptan', aimed at encouraging youth and farmers to lead in their respective farms.

Conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace's and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film 'Kheton Ke Kaptan' illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time.

Cricketer Dhoni is an ambassador-cum-investor in the low-cost drone manufacturer.



Besides providing drone training, subsidies and loans to procure drones will also be provided to youth and farmers.

"Farmers are the heroes of our nation and we at Garuda Aerospace have been committed to designing drones that help farmers spray pesticides altogether and make their lives easier Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace and former Captain of the Indian Cricket team salutes the farmers as they are the future," said, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, told ANI.

"The brand film KhetonKeKaptan highlights how farmers can enhance their quality of living and farming by using Garuda Kisan Drones," Jayaprakash added.

Notably, Garuda Aerospace recently became the first-ever drone company to get dual DGCA approvals for both drone manufacturing type certificate and RTPO.

Starting in 2015, the company has already made a significant mark on the drone industry with the Drone-As-A-Software aggregator. (ANI)

