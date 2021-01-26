MS Dhoni Cricket Academy launched by Aarka Sports and Shri Enterprise in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January, 26 (ANI/PRSpot): Ahmedabad-based Shri Enterprise, engaged in providing training to emerging talents in the field of sports, in association with Aarka Sports, on Monday announced grand launch of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy.

The main objective of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy - MSDCA, an institute of Aarka Sports, is "giving back" from MS Dhoni and Mihir Diwakar and is completely set to transform the standards of coaching and development of cricket in India and abroad. Equipped with all modern technology, high class coaching facility & certified coaches MSDCA is spreading its centers to every corner of India and abroad.

"We are extremely happy to associate with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy. With this alliance, the children of Gujarat will get the opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited coaches. Coaching in MSDCA involves a lot of game sense and practical activities, with its focus on developing a participant's ability to perform during a match and not just in the nets," said Sridhar Reddy of Shri Enterprise.

"MSDCA Cricket Coaching Program will promote the importance of developing quality cricketers as well as people who are leaders, have strong team work capabilities, strive for excellence and display sportsmanship and fair play. Registrations are currently open for the academy," Reddy added.

Aarka Sports was established in 2014, has focused on sports management and sports consultancy services in India and Abroad.

Aarka Sports is founded by Mihir Diwakar, a sportsman himself who was part of India U-19 World Cup winning team and has performed at the highest level to relate to the needs and wants of sports and sportspersons. The company is his extension of creating excellence in sports.

Aim of this initiative is to bring structured cricket coaching to all the aspiring cricketers in India.



"MSDCA is formed with sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured program that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life. Our Unique and ground breaking coaching program is built around the core values with which our mentor MS Dhoni lives and plays by; INTEGRITY, TEAMWORK, ENJOYMENT, PROFESSIONALISM, & ADAPTIBILITY. I am very confident about the fact that a systematic learning program will help teach the basics at a young age. With the right basics in place, a child can learn and adapt more easily and successfully to succeed in the different formats of modern cricket," said Mihir Diwakar.

Diwakar elaborated that the training methodology is embedded with four driving factors in the way they coach, practice and play cricket.

* Quality over Quantity: Encourage players to practice their match day rituals and routines as part of their regular practice and Training

* Effective Technique instead of perfect Technique: Players learn how to achieve out comes in competitive situations and different conditions

* Adaptability over Repetition: Players learn to think on their feet and adapt to changing conditions and match situations

* Player Ownership over Coach Management: Players learn to solve problems and show leadership and take ownership of their own preparation, thinking and performance analysis

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

