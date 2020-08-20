MSI solidifies retail presence; announces second experience store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cementing its position as the world-leading gaming brand, MSI, announced the expansion of its retail presence in Bengaluru. Mr M Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bengaluru; Mr Ashok Gajanan, Founder of Mega IT; Mr Sundeep Porwal and Mr Gaurav D Jain, Managing Partner, MSI Store, inaugurated the store on the special occasion of Independence Day. The store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the brand's flagship products under both Gaming and Content Creation series.

Since MSI is always finding solutions to develop the gaming and content creation environment by bringing in the latest technology and integrating hardware and software smoothly, the store will have trained personnel to share first-hand knowledge of the new range of products and on-going offers. The company also plans to hire more people to strengthen its market presence in the country and focus on not just the new range of laptops & accessories but the overall experience.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, Mr Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our second experience store in Bengaluru. As a brand, we have always believed in pushing boundaries when it comes to addressing the needs of our customers and we believe the new store is a perfect solution to give our users easy access to MSI's latest offerings. Our key focus is to grow extensively and invest in offline stores to enhance the user experience."

In line with MSI's core strategy to innovate continuously and meet the needs of the consumers, the brand's high-performance and utility-based laptops for both gaming and creator series, offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features for any enthusiast to fall for.

Furthermore, MSI laptops are also available through a network of 200 plus channel partners in over 30 cities and towns.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)