MTAR signs MoU with IN-SPACe India for design-development of small satellite launch vehicle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Equipment manufacturer of nuclear and space MTAR has signed an MoU with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a two-stage to low-Earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle, powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kg.

Both parties have entered into a framework memorandum of understanding (MoU) for various requirements including avionics, subsystems testing, facilitation of launch, etc, and any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development and launch phase. The MoU shall remain in force for three years, according to a statement from MTAR released on Monday.

"MTAR has consistently embraced innovation to indigenise new technologies for India. Now, the company is taking a leap forward to graduate from precision engineering to complete system integration by initiating the development of a two-stage to low-Earth orbit all liquid small satellite launch vehicle project to address a payload of 500 kg in the low-Earth orbit," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies.



He said the company has adopted all-liquid route to leverage more than three decades of expertise in manufacturing liquid propulsion engines

According to the statement, MTAR said it has strategically-based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to civil nuclear power, space, defence and clean energy sectors. It also said it has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global original equipment manufacturers.

Established in 1970, MTAR said it has facilities with a history of contributing to Indian civilian nuclear power programme, Indian space programme, Indian defence, global defence, as well as global clean energy sectors.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) is a single-window autonomous agency under the department of space of the government of India.

IN-SPACe is supposed to be a facilitator, and also a regulator. It acts as an interface between Isro and private parties, and assesses how best to utilise India's space resources and increase space-based activities.(ANI)

