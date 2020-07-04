Mukarrum takes charge as Director of Finance at Power Grid Corporation

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Government-owned Power Grid Corporation's Executive Director Mohammed Taj Mukarrum on Saturday took over as the Director of Finance.

This follows a communication from the Ministry of Power a day earlier. His date of superannuation is July 31, 2022.

Mukarrum holds a Masters in Business Administration in Finance from Osmania University in Hyderabad. He had started his career in 1984 as an Executive Trainee in NTPC Ltd.

Mukarrum has experience in core areas of finance concurrence, risk management, treasury management, financial due diligence of projects, long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, capital budgeting and resource mobilisation.

Seema Gupta, Director of Operations, was earlier holding the additional charge for the post of Director (Finance).

Power Grid Corporation transmits about half of the total power generated in India on its transmission network. (ANI)

