The company wants to set up a new manufacturing unit to process knitted denim fabrics
The company wants to set up a new manufacturing unit to process knitted denim fabrics

Mukesh Trends Lifestyle files for IPO, plans to raise Rs 90 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ahmedabad-based Mukesh Trends Lifestyle Ltd (MTLL) said on Thursday it has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file for its proposed initial public offering.
The company engaged in fabric processing is seeking an issue of up to ten crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The book running lead manager to the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors. The IPO issue size will be between Rs 70 crore to 90 crore.
MTLL started commercial production in 1900s and has business operations in nine states and one union territory. It has a diverse offering across cellulosic products like cotton, rayon, viscose as well as dyed and printed knitted, woven and blended fabrics which have wide-scale applications in the garment industry.
Due to rising demand from markets like China, Turkey and Brazil, the company intends to set up a new manufacturing unit to process knitted denim fabrics. MTLLs exports grew at a compound annual growth rate of 367 per cent from Rs 50 lakh in 2016-17 to Rs 11 crore in 2018-19.
India continues to be a major exporter of textiles while the United States and Europe continue to be major importers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:58 IST

Yes Bank's CFO Monga quits, Rana Kapoor's daughters dejected...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Yes Bank's Senior Group President and Chief Financial Officer Rajat Monga has quit, Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:04 IST

AXA XL announces the partnership with charity WaterAid

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its efforts to improve water resilience around the world, AXA XL today announced that it has entered into a three-year partnership with international charity WaterAid to help provide more than ten thousand people in rural India with access to clean w

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:58 IST

US Commerce Secretary Ross to meet Goyal for thrashing out a trade deal

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday he will hold talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to trash out a trade deal on farm goods and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:41 IST

OYO announces partnership with Biz2Credit to provide small...

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OYO, the world's third-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, and spaces, has partnered with Biz2Credit, a leading online financing resource for small businesses, to provide working capital and commercial real estate loans to existing and

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:39 IST

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal to...

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Blue Circle, an exclusive leadership community in association with Avendus Capital, India's leading investment banking firm and Hero Electric, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced EVConIndia - Electric Vehicles: Mapping the Indian Te

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:11 IST

JBL and NBA team up to celebrate basketball in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Basketball fans and music lovers throughout India have something to celebrate. Today, HARMAN announced that JBL will elevate the in-game experience, as a partner of the league's first NBA India Games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:43 IST

Affle India sets up new R&D centre to drive mobile technology innovations

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd said on Thursday it has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru to enhance its continued focus on mobile technology innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:06 IST

Indian team makes significant contribution to Kirin 990

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Prestige Estates, DB Group tie up to build hotel and convention...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prestige Estates Projects will collaborate with DB Group into building one of the largest hotel and convention centre in the country at Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) Aero City at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:31 IST

Flipkart says it's fully compliant with FDI laws, contributing...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Thursday it is fully compliant with foreign direct investment (FDI) laws and works closely with lakhs of small businesses across the country to bring prosperity at the grassroots level.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Flexibility the new organization mantra - Noble House Study

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noble House, a leading HR talent marketplace, recently released a white paper on the evolving gig workforce, based on responses from about 150 business leaders and 300 HR professionals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:53 IST

NBFC Paisalo Digital signs co-origination loan pact with Bank of Baroda

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital said on Thursday that it has signed a co-origination loan agreement with government-owned Bank of Baroda to empower farmers, MSME segment and small businesses.

Read More
iocl