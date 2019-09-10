Pullela Gopichand
Pullela Gopichand

Mumbai warms-up for winters, as 'Mumbai Games' returns with Season 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mark your calendar Mumbai, as registrations for Mumbai Games Season 2 are now open, for new sports, news venues, 'max-play' formats and enhanced participant's experience. Matches will be held from November 2019 to January 2020 across Mumbai city.
Organized under the aegis of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), the annual sports extravaganza is set to attract 15,000 sports lovers across age groups. Indian sports legends - Pullela Gopichand, Anjali Bhagwat, and Viren Rasquinha launched the event last year and are a part of the Governing Council.
"Mumbai Games was launched with the intent to get the city together and make them play. It is an initiative to facilitate playing opportunities to all those who love sports and long for it", said Jitendra Joshi, Co-founder, and Director of Sportz Village Xp.
The second-year will see a total of 18 sports to choose from, which includes Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Carom, Chess, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Pool, Run (21k, 10k, and 5k), Shooting, Skating, Squash, Swimming, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, and Yoga.
"Mumbai Games was our initiative to start a sports revolution. The best way to make the city experience the magic of sports and make it a part of daily lifestyle. With its super-friendly tournament structure, every Mumbaikar, across age groups, skill or social strata, can participate in sports of their choice. Some played to compete with the best, some played for fun and some players to rekindle the lost love for sports", added Joshi.
There have been a lot of inspirational anecdotes from the inaugural season which reaffirms the fact that there is an athlete in most of us looking up for an opportunity to come out and play. The onus is on society to ensure more and more platforms for people to play. Efforts like this will go a long way in making the nation sporty.
"I am happy that our contingent won the inaugural Amateur Division Championship but what makes me happier is that we as individuals have made a difference in each contingent and succeeded in our objective to make Mumbai bond over sports and have Mumbaikars make sports a part of their daily routine. I have witnessed the change, I see more parents and kids taking to the playgrounds and turfs and make the preparation count for the Season 2", said Pravin Agarwal, owner of NaMo Thane Thunderbolts contingent at Mumbai Games.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Honeywell powers India's Auric and Faridabad Smart City Projects

New Delhi (Delhi) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Honeywell on Monday announced that it is working with the Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd. and Faridabad Smart City Ltd. to run cities more effectively and improve citizens' living standards through smart building technologies and services

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Best Roadways steps into air and rail cargo services, announces...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The logistics industry, at a closer look, is the backbone of a nation's economy. Whatever might be the nature of a business, both raw materials and finished products have to be moved from one place to another. With the rise in internet penetration, t

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:48 IST

NBFCs and HFCs to face growth headwinds along with continued...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised its sector outlook on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to negative from stable and maintained its negative outlook on large ticket housing finance companies (HFCs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:30 IST

Get instant approval, quick disbursal on your personal loan with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to leveraging the latest technology, the world of finance is not far behind. Today, it is possible to read up about loans, learn the eligibility criteria, avail the financing you need, and manage the repayment all from your Smar

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:35 IST

Bajaj Housing Finance lowers home loan interest rates to 8.6 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday lowered home loan interest rates to 8.6 per cent from 8.8 per cent for amounts up to Rs 30 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:17 IST

Nifty settles above 11,000 mark, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 : Equity benchmark indices traded in the green on Monday amid positive gains in global markets and an uptick in banking and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:31 IST

IL&FS Engineering announces revival of contract with Gujarat...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IECCL) said on Monday it has received approval from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for revival of the contract in respect of construction of viaduct corridor from interface point with Gyaspur depot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates headquartered at Manila in the Philippines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:21 IST

Avantika University, India's first design-centred university...

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University is one of the pioneer universities of India. Situated in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Avantika is the first and only design-centric university of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:09 IST

Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days at five manufacturing plants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Monday that five of its plants will observe non-working days during September due to continuing weak demand for its products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:59 IST

ORRA launches ASTRA diamond necklaces, priced at Rs 99,999 only

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ORRA introduces the ASTRA diamond necklace collection at Rs 99,999/- only - an attractive price point affordable to every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:49 IST

Breaking the concrete ceiling with Gera's Misty Waters - The...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd., pioneers of real estate and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, today commenced the handing over process of Gera's Misty Waters, Keshav Nagar, Pun

Read More
iocl