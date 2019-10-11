MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

MUMBAIWOOD 2019
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.
Organized by NuernbergMesse India Pvt Ltd in cooperation with PDA Trade Fairs Pvt Ltd, the 4th edition of MUMBAIWOOD 2019, scheduled from 17-19 October at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India, will once again offer the industry a huge 5,000+ impressive square metres display of machinery, technology, raw materials, semi-finished products, components, hardware and fittings over 3 days for the interior and furniture manufacturing sector.
Hosting over 175+ participants from India and other countries, the trade fair offers a holistic experience for furniture and wood-based manufacturing industries.
Strongly established as one of the most important events of the Indian Woodworking industry, MUMBAIWOOD (along with INDIAWOOD and DELHIWOOD) has consistently offered an all-encompassing platform for both the demand and supply side to equip themselves with latest in technology, design, machinery and raw materials in the western India region.
The expo will bring together the best brands, solutions and services for the woodworking and furniture industry from across India, clearly marking it as absolute-essential trade and technology platform for manufacturers and woodworkers, architects and real estate developers.
A significant highlight of the show is the special workshops organised with Dimension Network and these sessions would focus on skill and knowledge development in innovation, conservation, education and sustainable development (surrounding wood and woodworking).
With Live skill demo workshops, the sessions would showcase skills in carpentry, material machinery to create a monumental solid wood structure. There shall also be a live skill competition between mentees in the dimension network mentored by professionals in the field and Product Showcase by a few select members of the network.
