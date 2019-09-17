MB Whey Isolate EAF
MB Whey Isolate EAF

MuscleBlaze launches a Whey protein to solve India's protein problem

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:10 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Addressing the protein absorption challenge that a number of Indian gym-goers faces, MuscleBlaze unveil their latest product series - a Biozyme Whey protein powder that has been customised for the Indian body.
The #WheyForIndia campaign narrates the challenges Indian gym-goers face when building their bodies and their ability to overcome these challenges despite having low protein absorption in comparison to the Western body. All protein products available in the sports-nutrition category are designed keeping the Western body type and dietary habits in mind.
A 2017 study conducted by IMRB showed that 73 per cent of Indian diets are protein deficient and 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement which leads to poor muscle health. As most Indians grow up on a low protein diet our body is therefore not conditioned for high protein absorption, and hence face issues like indigestion, bloating, etc after we start consuming whey protein.
To tackle this nationwide issue, MuscleBlaze has launched Biozyme Whey Isolate which is customized for Indians and has been clinically tested on Indian bodies for 50 per cent higher absorption than other whey proteins with its Enhanced Absorption Formula™ (EAF). Biozyme Whey Isolate will be MuscleBlaze's latest addition in their whey protein portfolio and will be available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.
"MuscleBlaze being an indigenous brand has always primarily worked for the Indian bodybuilding community. We believe most gym-goers and bodybuilders can relate and connect to this prevailing challenge and can look up to MuscleBlaze for a solution. Keeping this in mind, we have produced a unique patent-pending enhanced absorption formula, customised for the Indian gym-goers", added Sameer Maheshwari - Founder and CEO, MuscleBlaze.
Usually, the whey proteins are designed keeping the western bodies in mind which are adapted to absorb high protein content, unlike the Indian body which struggles in the same. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is India's first clinically tested Whey protein that gives 50 per cent higher protein absorption and 60 per cent higher BCAA absorption as compared to any other whey protein, thanks to its patent-pending Enhanced Absorption Formula. Biozyme Whey is tested and customized for Indian bodies to maximize muscle gains as well as lower stomach discomforts.
"MuscleBlaze has been dedicated to inspiring and serving the Indian bodybuilding community for years. Everything the brand has done has stemmed from a deep understanding of the mindset, ambitions, and needs of the Indian gym-goer. The new Biozyme Whey launch was born from this understanding and reflects the need of the community. This launch is a big step in MuslceBlaze's journey of creating a world-class brand that is premium, innovative and credible", commented Rohan Talati, Portfolio Partner, Spring Marketing Capital.
Bodybuilders and weight lifters in India have struggled with their protein absorption. Most Indians grow up on a low protein diet and hence our body is not accustomed to absorbing high levels of protein. With the launch of Biozyme Whey Isolate, MuscleBlaze has acknowledged Indian fitness community which is finally getting paid their dues.
Pricing & Availability
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is available from 16th September 2019. It is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:17 IST

DRA Homes' launched its pond restoration effort

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Mandapam Kuttai Pond at Balaji Nagar on Sivaprakasam Main Road in Velachery, Chennai wears a new look now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Tata Power subsidiary to exit South African JV Cennergi for $106 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Khopoli Investments Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the execution of a share purchase agreement with Exxaro Resources Ltd for divestment of the company's entire 50 per cent stake in Cennergi, a South African joint venture,

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:12 IST

Delhi: JW Marriott Aerocity paves way to sustainability with...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going 'plastic-free' with its flag-ship water treatment and purification plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:50 IST

Equity indices extend losses amid selling pressure, IT and auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Equities came under selling pressure in the afternoon on Tuesday with losses spread across all sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:31 IST

BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering in strategic partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): State-owned BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering have signed a pact to work together in aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Aavas Financiers raises Rs 345 crore from IFC through NCDs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Affordable housing finance company Aavas Financiers has received an investment of Rs 345 crore from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:18 IST

Merck Foundation partners with First Lady of Zimbabwe to build...

Harare [Zimbabwe]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 16th September 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe in partnership with Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

GM, TCS launch new partnership in global vehicle engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): General Motors and Tata Consultancy Services have announced a new partnership in future global vehicle engineering, building on a 16-year long relationship between the two companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges slide amid weak investor sentiment, auto stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:39 IST

Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, inducted to the Board of Governors...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIE University, in its most recent progress, has announced the induction of renowned Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay as the member of the Board of Governors with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Strike on Saudi facilities may add a geopolitical risk premium...

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): A coordinated drone strike on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities over the weekend is expected to add a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices and is credit negative for Indian consumers, investment information company ICRA said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Sensex falls by 262 points, oil marketing firms worst hit after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended declines in the afternoon session to close with a negative bias on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month highs after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of glo

Read More
iocl