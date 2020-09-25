Mustin India LLP launches a healthy range of food products

Surat (Gujarat) [India] September 25 (ANI/PNN): Mustin India LLP has launched its healthy snacks with a range of seeds, nuts & spreads. The products offered are one of a kind in the industry and have come up with a wide range of offerings such as peanut butter in various flavours, hazelnut spreads, flavoured nuts (cashews & almonds), and seeds such as watermelon, chia, pumpkin, and sunflower in raw and roasted forms.

During the lockdown, Shashank Pacheriwal and Rutvik Shah - Partners in Mustin India LLP looked for healthy snacking options and found very limited options, and those Made in India were just a few, which could be counted on fingertips.

They found out that there is a huge gap in this segment and with the market demand and size growing constantly; there is an urgent need of a good Indian brand offering the widest range of healthy products.

This made them form the company Mustin India LLP, with a variety of tasty and healthy snacking options, which are made to satiate the Indian taste buds and are highly affordable at the same time.

"Mustin products are all manufactured in India and were trying to offer products in a market segment which is otherwise dominated by International Brands. This way, Mustin is trying to ensure more dependency on Indian products and resources. We are ensuring our brand is focused on promoting the locally made products and supporting Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," said Shashank Pacheriwal, Founder Mustin India LLP.

Mustin is offering healthy packaged food offerings that are fit for anytime consumption. Mustin India LLP, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, and delivers pan India.



With the factory located in Surat, Mustin employs women from the locality for the production of its range of products and hence provides them employment, ensuring women empowerment.

Mustin is also employing people for the packaging, sales, marketing, and admin roles creating various employment opportunities.

"Our products fit in as the best possible gifting option for the upcoming festive season. Due to the pandemic, people may not be able to meet their friends and families and for this Mustin is offering the best solution by allowing users to place an order on the website; and we will get it delivered directly to their loved ones. Mustin is here to make everyday snacking -healthy, with a product range which is guilt-free and can be consumed at any time of the day. Mustin will never fail to surprise you and make you go 'Mast Hai'," said Rutvik Shah, Founder Mustin India LLP on the product range of Mustin.

"We plan to grow into the same Healthy Snacking segment by introducing other product lines and playing the depth and width game. Deeper penetration is also something Mustin is eyeing at by appointing distributors and retailers and ensuring the product line gets available across all Modern Trade, General Trade, and Mom & Pop stores in the country. Likewise, Mustin will also eye on introducing other product lines soon in the product categories," added Shah on the expansion of Mustin.

Mustin India LLP founders are doing their bit for the "Make in India" campaign by launching very Indian lip-smacking healthy snacking options.

For more information visit: www.mustin.in

