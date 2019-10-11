Muthoot Finance gets good ratings from three global agencies

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra and Co has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Brand 2018-19, and Jatin Mahajan, the managing director of the company has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Leader 2018-19.