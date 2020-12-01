MX Player drops the trailer of its next Marathi MX Exclusive Series - Baykola Hava Tari Kay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/Mediawire): 1 December 2020: What does a wife want in her husband? Actor like good looks, Singham like authority, the zen and calmness of a spiritual guru and the clout of a politician. And then with such sky-high expectations, every wife ends up feeling that God hasn't blessed her husband with all the best qualities.

MX Exclusive and a Mirchi Play Original - Baykola Hava Tari Kay brings viewers the comic story of Shreya (Shreya Bugde), an ordinary wife of an ordinary man (Aniket Vishwasrao), who manages to please Lord Krishna (Nikhil Ratnaparkhi) with her devotion and in exchange asks the Lord to upgrade her husband to a version that she finds is best for her.

Priyadarshan Jadhav dons the hat of director for this 6-episodic web series and speaking about the same, he said, "Everyone in life inevitably always wants to upgrade - upgrade to a new car, upgrade to a larger house...But what happens when you look for the same "upgrade" in your other half? This narrative brings out a sweet message along with Shreya, Aniket and Nikhil's rib-tickling comic timing and I hope the viewers enjoy watching it."

"My character is that of a simple woman who wants the best for her husband and herself. All I can say is that with every time Lord Krishna says Tathastu, it is going to be fun and I can guarantee that by the end of it all, even he will be left wondering about what a wife really wants," said Shreya Bugde.

MX Player has enthralled audiences time and again with its slate of multi-genre Marathi web series like Samantar, Aani Kay Hava 1 and 2, Pandu and Idiot Box amongst others. All episodes of this series will stream for free, starting 4 December - exclusively on MX Player.

