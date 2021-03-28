MX TakaTak Influencer Monish Raja pens down a thoughtful message for his fans for the upcoming festival of Holi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Holi is much more than just a festival of colours. It is the festival of love, a chance to celebrate with friends and family as well as a time to remember that good always triumphs over evil.

In these tough times, as we all try to celebrate the festival with our loved ones in the safest way possible, MX TakaTak influencer - Monish Raja has penned down some powerful words, giving us both a sense of hope and harmony.

"Itne sare tyoharo mein sirf Holi hi ek aisa tyohar hai jismein dushman bhi rang lagaye toh bura nahi lagta... Tabhi toh kehta hai, bura na mano Holi hai", pens Monish.

From being a naive boy called Manish to becoming Monish Raja, a dynamic influencer who has created a name for himself in the digital world - this MX TakaTak KOL has come a long way. A young and wishful photographer found his aspiration in the play of words - shayaris and today, he has attained fame with his quirky short-liners that touch peoples' hearts.

India's leading short video app - MX TakaTak recognizes such talent and supports them in the journey to stardom with its large user base of over 150Mn Monthly Active Users and mobile first content creation tools. With the festival of colors just around the corner, Monish Raja opens up about his feelings for Holi, this year.



"The Holi celebrations I have grown up seening have been full of joy, colors and time spent with your close ones. Given the unfortunate situation we're all in - parents unable to see their children, staying away from friends, everyone is struggling with fear of the unknown. But even then - if we open our eyes and see, love is still everywhere. No one is our enemy. With this piece, I hope I can encourage peace, harmony and love. And MX TakaTak's #GharWaliHoli is just another way of bringing emotions together from across the world. I urge everyone to enjoy this festival to the fullest but at the same time ensure maximum safety," he said.

When asked about achieving fame and what he wishes for in his life, he gave us sage advice saying, "It's something that I have noticed. People who are successful, ahead of others in some aspects, they will not speak to those who aren't as successful. The ones who aren't, will follow those who are successful and that's just the circle of life. I'm a small-town boy and I want to reach a high stature, achieve fame and do more work but I'll always be mindful of all those people who supported me in life."

A firm believer of the fact that inspiration lies everywhere, he started penning shayaris for fun and soon realized how much of an impact his words have made in people's lives. Striving to inspire and keep others going, Monish Raja continues to entertain and inspire his fans through his words.

MX TakaTak is celebrating #GharWaliHoli this year with its creators spreading festive cheer and joy with its fast growing community, using Holi themed filters, stickers and music. Come celebrate this festival of colours digitally and download the MX TakaTak app now to hear Monish Raja's shayari.

