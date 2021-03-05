My Healthytude - Digital Healthinfo Platform, an initiative of Alniche to spread the message of a healthy lifestyle

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alniche Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Pharma Company has come up with their new digital initiative "My Healthytude".

This initiative focuses on educating patients on their health conditions to foster better engagement with HCPs. Delivering patients with complete and current information help create an atmosphere of trust, enhance the doctor-patient interaction and enable patients to take an interest in their own health care. "My Heathytude" will share health-related information on social media like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Quora.

As per studies, the biggest challenge of healthcare in India is "awareness or lack of it". At My Healthytude, the videos are backed by research papers and the content comes from reliable sources helping people to make more informed decisions about their health.

"Our goal is to reach everyone with vital health related information and to build a platform that provides outstanding patient care through patient education and awareness," shares Karan Arora, Director Marketing and International Business.

"My Healthytude will promote healthy lives and wellbeing for everyone, everywhere, at all ages," he further added.



COVID-19 is the first pandemic where technology and online media are being utilized appropriately to keep individuals safe, productive, and connected while being physically apart. According to the WHO, it is important to reduce risk factors associated with various diseases by adopting information and communication technology (health-promoting lifestyle behaviors).

Governments across the globe are working to integrate digital investments into health system. Digital health tools have potential to transform health services and to achieve general wellbeing inclusion. These tools can empower significant engagement and long-term good governance for digital health interventions - eventually ensuring that each individual has access to health care, information and education that is right for them. The most important step is right information at right time.

Alniche Life Sciences is one of India's fastest growing Pharma Company based in New Delhi, serves patients and the medical fraternity by offering specialized, high-quality, effective, affordable medicines and wellness products.

Alniche has carved a firm position for itself in the Indian Pharma market through a focused approach for key brands and deep engagement with doctors. Their 700 sales team members are covering 70,000 doctors and 30,000 hospitals with a strong portfolio of both domestic & licensed brands from global partners, in the areas of Nephrology, Critical care, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Neurology and Advanced wound care.

Alniche is ranked one of the top company in Renal care and Critical care. Alniche has partnered with global pharma organizations to bring novel global brands in India including Alliance (UK), FzioMed (USA), Adhezion Biomedical Inc. (USA), Mastix (USA), Biovite (Australia), PT Dermozone Pratama (Indonesia), J W Life Science (Korea), Dongkook (Korea), SK Plasma (Korea) and Mellow Hope (China).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

