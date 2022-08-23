MY LOTUS MIND by Author Lata Prakash launched, Six Short Stories, Six Different Journeys and Unforgettable characters

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): MY LOTUS MIND, a book written by Dr Lata Prakash was the talk of the town in Pune.

This book, which has six short stories that are set in different geographical and cultural landscapes, was unveiled at a glittering event at the Taj Blue Diamond in Pune today.

The event started with the lighting of the traditional lamp and the playing of a prayer song that was composed and written by the author herself. The book was officially unveiled by Sunita Kalyani (Director, Kalyani Group) and Dr Gajanan R. Ekbote (Chairman, Progressive Education Society).

The author was invited to read out a few excerpts from the book and she shared some interesting anecdotes from the same. She also spoke about how she, being a medical doctor, thought of writing a book at this juncture in her life and the inspiration behind the same.

Dr Lata Prakash is a pediatrician by profession but her heart has always belonged to the arts. She has been drawn to music and to books all her life; she plays the keyboard and has written and composed over seventy original songs. This is her debut collection of short stories.



From the tribal forests of erstwhile Madhya Pradesh to the winding lanes of Rishikesh, from the halls of Cambridge University to the heart of Assam, this book weaves a varied range of human emotions and dreams, of hope and memory, of love lost and love gained.

Though there are underlying themes of feminism, spirituality and patriotism that run through, this is a collection that is not bound by genre. With every story, the reader gets to explore characters in different geographical, historical and cultural landscapes.

Speaking at the occasion the author mentioned, "When my first granddaughter was born in the UK, so far away from home, I was keen that my grandchild, when she grew up, should always remain in touch with the essence of her home country of India."

"What better way to educate young people about their rich history and culture, and about the social structures and the geography of our vast motherland than through stories," she further added.

These stories soon evolved into time capsules about characters set in different parts of India and the world, as they navigate their way through life. The stories are for young adults and adults who want to soak in the everyday lives of Indians from around the globe.

Published by Vishwakarma Publications on the 20th Aug. 2022, priced at Rs.285 Short Stories / Indian Writing in English and is available on Amazon.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


