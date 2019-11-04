MyBox becomes part of Voice AI History with the Amazon Voice Interoperability Initiative

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MyBox Technologies is proud to be the only Indian company to join Amazon's Voice Interoperability Initiative, a global consortium of like-minded companies building and promoting voice services on multiple products.

This initiative was announced to the world by Amazon through their press release on 24th September 2019.

Through this initiative, MyBox Technologies will be able to work with leading companies that are part of this unique consortium and continue building on the rapidly expanding voice based ecosystem.

"A path breaking initiative which will change the way voice will spread across the world enabling people to talk with their devices and create ease of living. We are humbled to be considered as the only Indian company in this grand consortium. We hope we can contribute to this initiative and help make it a success in times to come," said Amit Kharabanda, Managing Director of MyBox Technologies.

MyBox is deeply committed to pushing boundaries in its sustained efforts in research and development to create unique voice based solutions. Solutions from MyBox allow operators to offer convenient and cost effective Alexa voice experiences to their customers. Multiple voice services will give the users a choice and interaction they have not had before and without being locked down to any particular system.

As a system integrator for Alexa voice services, MyBox will be able to extend these solutions to other OEMs across the globe.

