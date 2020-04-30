MyGlamm European beauty launches their new germ-killing line, WIPEOUT as part of the myglammCARES initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): European beauty brand MyGlamm is proving that they are more than just a beauty brand and one that responds quickly to their consumer's needs and the environment around them.

Given the current situation, the brand has channelled their energy towards fulfilling their customer's need for safety with the launch of the myglammCARES initiative, that's focused on putting the consumers' hygiene and safety first.

myglammCARES is an initiative dedicated to delivering better beauty--beauty with an impact, committed to caring for our people, our communities and our planet.

From the products MyGlamm makes, to the ingredients MyGlamm uses, safety and care for their consumers will be at the forefront through the myglammCARES initiative.

As part of the initiative, the brand released their new line called WIPEOUT. Developed as a mean, clean, germ-killing machine, WIPEOUT is a line of sanitizing and disinfecting products that kill 99 per cent germs to help you stay safe anytime, anywhere!

Staying true to MyGlamm's beauty roots, WIPEOUT products are further enriched with natural ingredients and essential oils (including neem, lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus and tulsi oils), these lifesavers clean, sanitize and moisturise, leaving you with soft and safe hands.

This germ-killing line includes WIPEOUT sanitizing wipes that can be used to sanitize your hands and high touch point surfaces that are a breeding ground for germs (like doorknobs, delivery and grocery packages, electronics, steering wheels, elevator buttons and more), WIPEOUT cleansing towels, which are alcohol-free and perfect for sanitizing the face and body and an alcohol-based WIPEOUT hand sanitizer that kills 99.9 per cent germs while keeping your hands moisturized.

"At MyGlamm, we're committed to putting the health and safety of our customers first especially during this difficult time. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage a greater number of people to continue to take the right steps to protect themselves and prevent the transmission of germs", said Malaika Mahtaney, CMO, MyGlamm.

Further, as part of the myglammCARES initiative, MyGlamm will be using WIPEOUT to provide a sanitized and germ-free retail shopping experience to their customers at all their retail locations.

Customers who shop MyGlamm beauty products online will also receive complimentary WIPEOUT products.

MyGlamm believes that in this new world, only if one is CARE.FUL can one be CARE.FREE. Living safe is living glamorous.

Wipeout Germ Killing Products are available on myglamm.com, the MyGlamm app, MyGlamm retail stores and all leading e-commerce marketplaces and pharmacies.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

