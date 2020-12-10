N9 World Technologies Forays into Antiviral Protection for Surfaces through New and Innovative Coating Technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic antiviral protection has become the need of the hour and Bengaluru based N9 World Technologies is at the forefront of meeting this need.

Having already introduced antiviral technology for textiles under the brand name VIROBAN, the company has now introduced revolutionary antiviral and antibacterial technologies for various surface applications like paints, plastics, laminates, wooden surfaces, leather, textiles, floorings and ceramics. These technologies will provide the much-needed protection from infective viruses like the Coronaviruses or the Influenza viruses and various types of bacteria.

N9 World Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Resil Chemicals and is renowned in the Textiles, Plastics, Polymers and Coatings industries for its pioneering role in bringing antimicrobial technologies to India. It's technologies like N9 PURE SILVER, N9 PLASTIX, SILVERTRANS, etc. enjoy the trust of several brands in India.

These latest Surface Protection technologies developed by N9WTPL are based on a unique Ionic technology format and are environmentally friendly. They work through the Ions on the treated surface which neutralise the infective viruses and bacteria and are proven to reduce infective viruses by 99.9 per cent when tested under the internationally accepted ISO 21702 protocol.

"With the onslaught of the pandemic, consumers are increasingly seeking protection and safety in almost everything they breathe, touch or wear. With these new technologies, N9 World Technologies is now a 'One Stop Shop' for Companies and Brands who are seeking innovative and sustainable protective technologies for their products both in the B2B as well as the B2C segments," said Vikram Rao, Managing Director of N9 World Technologies.

"We have always strived to develop cutting-edge technologies for various applications and these Protective Technologies are the latest in a long list of achievements. We now intend to take advantage of our R&D capabilities and World-class manufacturing facilities to quickly scale up production and marketing of these technologies to ensure that they benefit as many customers and consumers as possible," said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Resil Chemicals.



"Since we have already launched Antiviral technology for textiles under the brand name VIROBAN, we decided to leverage our technical know-how to create protective technologies for other touch points. It is a credit to our R&D team who developed these technologies in such a short space of time," said Manish Khambe, Head of Business Development, N9WTPL.

A globally recognized organisation, N9 World Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is committed to offering well-researched solutions in the hygiene and wellness space to customers by constantly developing sustainable next generation technologies. They manufacture and market innovative Antiviral and Antibacterial technologies and specialty chemicals for textiles, plastics, paints, paper, leather, floorings, coatings and several other diverse industrial applications.

They are a wholly owned subsidiary of the renowned Resil Chemicals, one of Asia's leading innovative formulators of silicones and speciality materials, having a heritage of more than 25 years of product development and innovation.

