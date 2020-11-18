Naak Khol Ke Dekho features festive preparations by leading actresses in its second phase

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Each year prior to the festivities, people all across the country observe the ritual of cleaning up and decluttering their homes for Diwali, after which they also decorate their homes.

We know that almost 85 per cent of our homes are filled with air and even as many Indian consumers are conscious about health and hygiene, there is little done to clean the biggest part of our homes - the air!

As a tradition, cleaning begins days before Diwali, so that families can welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes, spread positive energy and usher in the festivities. A perfectly clean and embellished environment can still be unhealthy, because of malodors.

Ambi Pur, a popular air care brand by P&G, reminded consumers that alongside essential household practices, it is crucial to clear the air you breathe, as the final step to any cleaning and decor routine.

Most people tend to become 'nose blind', as they eventually get used to the smells around them. Ambi Pur's Odour-Clear Technology eliminates odours from the air, leaving behind a refreshing fragrance. In recent months, consumers have been compelled to manage most of the chores themselves, while spending much more time at home.

In fact, Diwali in the 'new normal' involved intimate celebrations indoors for many, with family and close friends. Leading actresses Priya Bapat and Ahsaas Channa participated in the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge, where they posted about being #DiwaliReadyWithAmbiPur along with other popular youth influencers.

The participants shared their final step to being Diwali ready - using their favourite variant from Ambi Pur. Actress Priya Bapat highlighted her fondness for Diwali and getting together with family and close friends to celebrate. She also shared her sentiments around the preparations leading up to the festival, including clearing up her spaces and decorating her home. She mentioned that she is at her creative best during this festive time.



Celebrity Soha Ali Khan shared her suggestions for decorating the home with elements that can be prepared, along with young ones as an interesting creative activity. While she discussed her joys of indulging in festive cheer with her daughter Inaaya, creating floral rangolis and origami art, with minimal wastage; the other participants mentioned that they use flowers and fairy lights for a celebratory ambience.

In the second phase of the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge, Ambi Pur informed consumers that along with dusting, decluttering and decorating their spaces, it is important to sense with smell and not just sight for a festive ready home. Consumers shared images of their #DiwaliReadyWithAmbiPur homes to win exciting Diwali gifts and an air purifier appliance from Ambi Pur.

Ambi Pur is a leading Air Care brand that offers solutions for consumer air needs in home and car. Ambi Pur products come with a unique odour-clear technology that doesn't mask the odour, but eliminates it leaving behind a delightful scent experience.

