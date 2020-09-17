Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

In her new role, she will oversee the company's overall growth, and play an active part in catalyzing, funneling, and nurturing numerous new opportunities. Before moving to the position of CDO, Naazneen served as the VP, Delivery at Extentia, and has been a key contributor to the company's growing Salesforce Practice that now holds the status of a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and a Product Development Partner (Specialist Navigator).

A member of the SAP AppHaus Network, Extentia's XEN LAB PNQ, an experience design center, and XEN UNWIRED, their online workshop arm are well known for their design thinking and problem-solving workshops. Naazneen will be looking to leverage the entire spectrum of Extentia's strengths across technology, consulting, and user experience - refining the existing methods of bringing innovative, groundbreaking solutions to an increasingly connected world.



Over the coming years, the delivery team and related responsibilities are going to continue to expand. Extentia is planning for the present and the future - Naazneen will direct this growth, set standards, ensure engineering excellence, and make sure that the teams always exceed customer and partner expectations.

"As we continue to grow, explore new markets, and embrace new practices, we're excited and immensely proud to have Naazneen move to the position of Chief Delivery Officer," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "Her extensive technical and management expertise has been key to Extentia's success over the years and we look forward to seeing Extentia's delivery teams growing further, under her strong leadership."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

