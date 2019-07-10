Nalin Shinghal takes charge as BHEL's new Chairman and Managing Director

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Nalin Shinghal has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise of its kind.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Shinghal has undertaken various assignments in the private and public sectors besides the government.

Before joining BHEL, he was Chairman and Managing Director of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), which he turned around into a profit making company. Shinghal had joined CEL in 2013 when the company was facing chronic financial sickness with almost 90 per cent of its net worth eroded.

Shinghal has worked with the Indian Railways and Container Corporation of India in diverse areas, according to a statement.

He is a B.Tech (electrical engineering) from IIT Delhi and post-graduation diploma holder from IIM Calcutta. He has been a Commonwealth Scholar and a PhD in transport economics from the University of Leeds, UK.

BHEL provides engineering business solutions in the fields of energy, industry and infrastructure.

(ANI)

