Namaste America welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, the president of Namaste America, hosted a reception to meet and greet David Ranz, the newly appointed US Consul General in Mumbai. The event was co-chaired by Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman of Wockhardt Group.

Reliance Industries was the presenting supporter of the event. The multi-faceted Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia looks gorgeous in an Aza outfit charmed the guests with her effervescence presence.

Foot tapping music and a delectable selection of cuisine added to the evening. This event was a very exclusive and high profile one which was attended by guests comprising of the creme de la creme of Mumbai, Industrialists, Business Leaders, Expatriates, Consular Corps, Heads of US Corporations, US consulate officials and Media personalities.

Seen exchanging pleasantries were Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Alka Nishar, Rajyalakshmi Rao, Luv Ranjan, Jennifer Larson, Arti & Kailash Surendranath, Smita Jaykar, Nisha Jamwal, Sohrab Godrej, Sandhya Shetty, Omar Qureshi, Ayaz Memon, and Pradeep Udhas.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

