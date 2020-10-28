NAMASTE BHARAT - launch of largest global 10-day online exhibition of 'Made in India' products to boost local MSMEs, artisans

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/Bloomingdale): The maiden edition of the Namaste Bharat series- the largest global online L2G (Local to Global) exhibition for Indian products will be held from 29 October to7 November 2020.

Namaste Bharat is the first of its kind exhibition for promoting 'Made in India' products globally. Conceptualized and curated by Singapore's leading events and marketing company - De Ideaz- the exhibition will see over 300 plus local Indian exhibitors showcasing over 100,000 Made in India products.

Namaste Bharat will be live on http://www.namastebharat.worldand will have global visitors and buyers for 10 days.

The event will be inaugurated online by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.



Namaste Bharat is backed by high-profile organizations and prominent partners among them is the nodal agency, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) and the High Commission of Singapore. In addition, the online exhibition event is being supported by the Australian India Business and Trade Foundation, Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce and other business bodies.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Namaste Bharat. It's our labour of love and contribution to our homeland India. The exhibition aims to promote local products and make them accessible globally. This pandemic has hit us all and the most affected have been those that are at the grass-root level. We know that by going digital they will have an opportunity to feature their talent and products for a global audience. We have started this initiative and are confident of achieving success," said Purnima Kamath, Founder & CEO - De Ideaz, while commenting on the launch.



Khalid Khan, Chairman(Western Region), Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) applauded the efforts of the Organisers and said "Namaste Bharat is so timely and FIEO is so glad to be a part of this superb initiative, it gels with our aim to help our MSMEs and bring in change to usher them in the new normal world post Covid19".



Some of the key participating exhibitors include Aadyam Handwoven, an Aditya Birla initiative, Lyla Blanc, Glocal Trunk LLP, AshokaFoods, Gujarat State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, Cherry Pick Bags, Intercorp Group and many others. A Bangalore based startup company TERABITE is launching their first innovative street smart electric food kart at Namaste Bharat.

One of the important supporting partner is ZhepUdyogini, established in 2011, started with a vision to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to grow professionally.

"We are extremely happy to be associated with the Namaste Bharat from the beginning, we have brought rural and urban women entrepreneurs together on this platform to harness inspiration, support and enlightenment on the various aspects of successful businesses. A lot of hand-holding has been done to train them to go online," said Purnima Shirishkar, Founder.

Aamhi Udyogini Prathishthan, a 20-year-old establishment from Mumbai formed with the sole intention of women empowerment has been a staunch supporter too. Aadyam Handwoven, an Aditya Birla initiative is the Gold sponsor of Namaste Bharat. Radio City, Colors TV, Navakal, Punjab Kesari have supported the initiative as Media Partners.



"Throughout our journey from 2004, we always believed in Vocal for Local. Vestige is proud to be associated with Namaste Bharat. Through our direct marketing plans, Vestige has transformed thousands of human lives. We feel the partnership of Vestige Marketing and Namaste Bharat will be a pillar of a strong ecosystem that will create huge impact for the society," said Gautam Bali,Managing Director of Vestige Marketing, Silver sponsor of Namaste Bharat.

Through this exhibition, Namaste Bharat envisions amplifying the messages of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Namaste Bharat aims to provide entrepreneurs and artisans affected by the pandemic with an AI driven, e-commerce platform so that they can create sustainable livelihoods by showcasing their craft and enterprise.

